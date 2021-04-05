BEVERLY -- Mayor Mike Cahill just might have an opponent or two in this year's election.
Police officer Dana Nicholson and entrepreneur Marshall Sterman took out nomination papers to run for mayor on Monday, the first day the papers were available at City Hall. The candidates must return them with 100 certified signatures of registered Beverly voters no later than Aug. 10 to get on the ballot.
Cahill, who was first elected mayor in 2013, has not had an opponent in the last two elections, the first time that has happened for an incumbent mayor in the city's history. Cahill has said he plans to run again this year.
Nicholson, a police officer with the Beverly Police Department, declined to comment on taking out nomination papers.
Sterman, 89, is a Beverly native who ran his own brokerage firm. He said he has thought about running for mayor for a long time.
"I've got plenty of ideas," he said. "I wanted to do this two years ago as I saw what I felt was taking place in Beverly in terms of the opportunities we had to improve so much stuff here in the city."
A total of 11 people took out nomination papers on the first day of their availability. The only other non-incumbent to take out papers was Euplio Marciano, for councilor at-large.
The incumbents who pulled papers were city councilors Julie Flowers (at-large), Todd Rotondo (Ward 1), Stacy Ames (Ward 3), Scott Houseman (Ward 4) and Kathleen Feldman (Ward 5); and School Committee members Rachael Abell (Ward 1), Kennan McKenzie (Ward 2) and Lorinda Visnick (Ward 6).
People have until Aug. 6 to take out nomination papers. A preliminary election, if necessary, will be held Sept. 21. The general election will be held Nov. 2.
Beverly election calendar
April 5 -- First day for candidates to take out nomination papers
Aug. 6 -- Last day to take out nomination papers
Aug. 10 -- Last day to file nomination papers for certification of signatures
Sept. 1 -- Last day to register to vote for preliminary election
Sept. 21 -- City preliminary election
Oct. 13 -- Last day to register to vote for general municipal election
Nov. 2 -- General municipal election