For the Ukulele Union of Boston, weekly gatherings aren’t what they used to be. Due to the pandemic, the group has traded bustling venues that vibrate with voices and acoustic strumming for a virtual setting that presents constraints, but also opportunities.
“We organized online and all of a sudden we had 1,000 members signed up — 1,000 ukulele players that we could contact in the event of a ukulele emergency,” said Danno Sullivan, one of the Union’s founders, in an interview.
“Now, with lockdown, people are wanting to find things they can do from home, and the mailing list has jumped to over 2,000,” Sullivan said.
The 10-year-old group has seen an increase in the number of members who attend its virtual gatherings, such as a recent Online Ukulele Talent Show on Jan. 30, attended by more than 60 people, which include some Salem musicians.
Sullivan, 50, of Harvard, moved to the Boston area 15 years ago and was surprised that a town so steeped in old-timey charm lacked a ukulele community. To get his four-string fix, he started teaching uke lessons at the Cambridge Center for Adult Education, an endeavor that quickly led to the establishment of the Ukulele Union of Boston.
“Danno is the Pied Piper of ukulele,” said Jeff Bellin, a professional actor and co-host of the Ukulele Talent Show.
Bellin, 61, of Salem, is the Ed McMahon to Sullivan’s Johnny Carson. And he really leans into the role.
With a virtual stage Zoom background, Bellin introduced Sullivan as, “A man who hides his rough-and-tough exterior behind a soprano ukulele,” and sang a lively original song to kick off the night.
The talent show featured 11 acts, including three duets. The theme was water, giving participants a grain of inspiration around which to build their interpretations.
For Liz Miller, 59, of Mansfield, that meant showcasing a song she’d written, titled “Love Like Water.” As she strummed and sang her sweet serenade, words of encouragement and admiration flowed from the chat, the virtual concert’s version of swaying shoulders and tapping feet.
Creativity has been a welcome side effect of the pandemic for Miller, a retired lawyer. Part of the union’s satellite group for songwriters, she’s been channeling her feelings into writing and now has more than 50 original songs to her name.
Joining the group from Hilo, Hawaii, was Dave Soreff, 53, who goes by the stage name Tiki Dave. A former Bostonian, Soreff is a regular at the Saturday night talent show. On Jan. 30 he sang “Slow Boat to China,” written by Frank Loesser.
Meanwhile, Malissa Vieira, 33, of Salem, performed an acoustic rendition of “Water” by Ra Ra Riot, the sole indie rock interpretation of the night. With her cat snuggled up behind her, Vieira confidently belted out the tune, the ukulele merely an accompaniment to her vocals.
Vieira said she’s been playing the uke since 2011 and has been a part of the Union since 2015. She said the community provides her an opportunity to try out new things in a group and as an individual.
“These are my people. I count many of the people (here) as my close friends. This past year just had me experience that friendship in a new way,” Vieira said.
