DANVERS — It is unclear whether the warrant article asking Town Meeting members if town fire trucks and other public safety apparatus should be allowed to display "Thin Blue Line” flags will be enforceable if passed.
Town Manager Steve Bartha said the town's legal counsel is reviewing the citizen's petition and will issue an opinion. The decision will be publicly available before the Board of Selectmen meet on Tuesday, Oct. 6, when the board is scheduled to make its recommendation on the warrant article.
Bartha said he did not want to make any assumptions about what town lawyers will determine.
“The concept of taxpayer resources or public resources being used to advance political messages is pretty clearly disallowed in state ethics law,” Bartha said.
The warrant article is scheduled to be voted on at a Special Town Meeting on Monday, Oct. 26. But Selectman David Mills said the vote may be more symbolic than anything, if legal counsel determines that the phrasing of the citizens' petition is unenforceable because of state ethics law, the town manager act, or for any other reason.
“There is nothing a municipality can do to contradict what the state Legislature has already done,” said Mills, noting that his opinion is not that of the town. “If the speed limit on a state highway is 55 and the town wants to pass a law that makes it 70, how silly is that?”
Mills, a retired judge who previously served on the state Ethics Commission, said it is against the law to use publicly-owned property to advertise political opinions. He pointed to a 2018 commission decision which ruled that a Medford police officer violated the state Conflict of Interest law by using “public resources, his police uniform and work time to post photographs and captions showing support for one presidential candidate over another," according to a past commission press release.
The Conflict of Interest law “prohibits public employees from using their public positions to secure unwarranted benefits for themselves or others,” the release said.
Mills said the Ethics Commission can issue punitive fines to public officials who violate the Conflict of Interest law.
Bartha also noted that Danvers employees are subject to the Conflict of Interest law, and that town employees are required to take part in regular conflict of interest training.
Mills said he “believes in the courts and the law” and believes that “if we do not have a functional rule of law, the town will disintegrate.”
Mills added that he thinks it would be bad for locals to set a precedent of attempting to "take matters into their own hands regardless of the law.”
“I believe the town manager not only has the right, but the responsibility to ensure town matters are managed consistently with the law," he said. "That is his job."
The “Thin Blue Line” flags were first removed from town fire trucks after Bartha ordered their removal on Aug. 25. In a statement, Bartha said he requested the removal of the flags after he received a complaint from a resident. The decision sparked controversy, and led to a rally in support of police and a community conversation on the issue.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||