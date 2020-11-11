DANVERS — Danvers teachers have filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the state against the School Committee after the school board's recent decision to continue with a combination of in-person and remote instruction.
The Nov. 4 complaint from the Danvers Teachers Association says the committee "took a vote in direct contradiction to the signed agreement bargained in bad faith and in repudiation of the agreement."
Union President Kathleen Murphy said the complaint was filed with the state Department of Labor Relations after the committee voted to continue with the current hybrid learning model despite an agreement with the union that stipulated the district would go remote should coronavirus cases in the region increase.
“We want to impress upon the School Committee that a deal is a deal, and a violation of the (agreement) is not an acceptable practice,” Murphy said, noting that the legal agreement was signed in September. “They cannot simply disregard a formal agreement with the DTA.”
The committee voted to continue with a hybrid learning model during a Nov. 2 special meeting after the state made sweeping changes to the way it identifies communities with a high risk of transmission. At the same time, the state encouraged schools to keep students in classrooms so long as there isn’t an outbreak of the virus directly connected to the school.
Murphy said teachers are aware of the "greater politics of the situation," and they are not trying to go against the government’s recommendation that in-person learning continues. She said the issue is more about the School Committee eroding trust with the teachers.
“Our filing is making a statement that there is a legal way to do things and they are not following it,” she said.
School Committee Chairman Dave Thomson said the committee was not trying to break trust with the teachers union. Th decision was made, he said, to best serve the needs of both students and teachers.
“I’ve said over and over again, we completely understand this is a stressful and anxiety-inducing time to be a teacher,” Thomson said, adding that almost everyone agrees live, in-classroom instruction is the most beneficial to students. "We have never lived through this before. We are trying to do the best thing for everyone.”
Thomson also said he was disappointed by the union's decision to file an official complaint against the committee.
"I understand where they are coming from," he said. "I don't necessarily agree with their decision, but I agree they have a right to make that decision. We would never put anyone at risk if we didn't think it was safe."
It wasn't immediately clear how the state will handle the union's complaint. The Department of Labor Relations did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Union pens letter
In a Nov. 4 letter to the Danvers school community signed by Murphy and several other union members, the union says teachers would have been more receptive to the decision if the committee had renegotiated with them directly rather than decide during a public meeting.
"When, on Monday night, the School Committee voted to disregard that legal contract and arbitrarily decide to continue following the current hybrid model, we were utterly dismayed," they wrote. "To be clear, we appreciate that the criteria that will determine whether or not we continue with the hybrid model or move to fully remote education in the district may need to be revisited."
The letter went on to state, "This kind of arbitrary and unilateral action is completely unacceptable. As we move forward, we ask for your support as we navigate through this potential, and now contentious, alteration to our working conditions. The safety metrics and thresholds that decide how we shift from one model to the next must be clearly and specifically determined not simply by the School Committee, but also by the teachers."
The previous agreement between the committee and the union stipulated that the district would go fully remote if more than 25% of teachers lived in a red, or high-risk, community, according to Murphy. Danvers, where more than 25% of teachers live, was identified as a high-risk community for two weeks. But the state metrics changes also meant Danvers is no longer classified as such.
During the Nov. 2 meeting, the board pointed out that the district has had one outbreak of the virus connected to youth hockey.
“We are not seeing COVID transmission in a school setting whether it's in a classroom or a cafeteria, we’re not seeing it,” Thomson said during the meeting. He added that last week, there were 25 active cases of the coronavirus in the Danvers school district.
During the Nov. 2 meeting, committee member Arthur Skarmeas said he understands that a lot of negotiating needs to be done with the union, but he supported keeping students in school buildings.
“I don't know how we tell the parents there's nothing going on, and I know it's a nightmare for their kids and it's detrimental to them, but we have to close,” he said.
He also said, “The fact is that what the facts were that surrounded our decisions back then (when signing the agreement) have changed substantially.”
Committee member Mary Beth Verry also agreed that the biggest priority was keeping students in classrooms.
“I think it is very important we try and stay in the plan we are in now, the hybrid plan, for as long as possible for our young learners, older learners and especially special education students,” she said.
Eric Crane was the only member of the committee who voted against the motion to remain in the current hybrid learning model.
“We have a contract that we in good faith have to follow,” he said, noting that, if not for the previous agreement, he would have voted to remain in the hybrid model.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||