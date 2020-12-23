PEABODY - The president of the teachers’ union urged the district shift to a remote-only learning model during Tuesday night’s meeting of the School Committee.
“I've always defended the district and agreed that there was no evidence of spread within the schools,” Mary Henry said, speaking on behalf of the Peabody Federation of Teachers. “I can no longer say that in good faith, particularly at the high school level.”
Henry said the district should be concerned about a potential COVID-19 surge after the upcoming holiday break and should shift to a fully remote learning model until at least Jan. 8 in order to protect teachers and students from a potential post-holiday surge of the virus.
Other school districts in the area, including Salem, Beverly and Danvers, have decided to go remote in the days following the holiday season in order to allow students and staff to get tested and monitor for coronavirus symptoms before returning to school.
“We want more than anything to be able to go back in person and to take that vaccine and do what's best for everybody,” Henry said, “but right now we don't have that. We need to live with the reality we're in, not the wishes we have. We need to take care of our children and our staff, and by going back to school the week after vacation, we will not be doing that. I don't understand why every other community in the area understands that. But we seem to think that we're Teflon. Our numbers are going up and up and up.”
Henry added Peabody is one of the higher risk communities in Massachusetts and that the district is seeing an overwhelming number of staff members call out from work.
“I'm not blaming the administration,” she said. “This is just the reality and a fact that the number of our cases, especially at the high school level is too high, to make often to maintain the schools in a proper safe method.”
Henry also requested that the school buildings be deep cleaned before students return to school and that the air quality in all of the buildings be retested.
Policy in works
During the meeting, Committee Member Beverley Griffin Dunne said the subcommittee on quality and standards is continuing to work on creation of a policy regarding memorials in school buildings. She said the subcommittee hopes to hold another meeting before the Jan. 12 meeting of the School Committee.
The subcommittee began working on a memorial policy following a controversy regarding a memorial to police officers who died in 2020. Committee members previously agreed during a Nov. 24 meeting that the fallen officers memorial would not be removed until a policy is created.
Subcommittee member Andrew Arnotis encouraged staff, students and community members with opinions on the development of the policy to reach out to him and other members of the subcommittee.
||||