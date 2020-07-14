SALEM — The union representing faculty and librarians at Salem State University is rejecting a proposal that would require them to take 25 unpaid days off to help balance the school's budget.
In a letter to members Monday, Massachusetts State College Association president C.J. O'Donnell said the proposal "is not necessary, is ill-advised and would do long-term damage for a short-term budget crisis."
"The MSCA is committed to the financial viability of the university, but I believe the furloughing of faculty and librarians — the heart and soul of any university — is not necessary and that the university has other avenues to address the budget shortfall," O'Donnell said in the letter sent to members. The letter goes on to suggest that the university's board of trustees "preemptively included furloughs as a ploy to balance the budget."
Salem State president John Keenan proposed the furloughs last month as part of a plan to address an $8.5 million shortfall in the coming year's budget.
The proposal would have required employees to take their furloughs during the winter break, starting Dec. 27 and continuing through Jan. 16, followed by two more weeks, one in March (traditionally spring break week) and the other in late May.
The union's board of directors, which met to consider the proposal on Friday, expressed some concerns, given laws requiring that they perform no work — including work that might be required as a condition of grants or ongoing projects. They also argue that the furloughs amount to a 12.8% pay cut, which would reduce the pensions of faculty and librarians who are nearing retirement age.
The union also cited concerns among some members that the impacts would not be felt equally — with lower-wage workers suffering greater economic hardship.
The union said in its letter that the faculty and librarians had already gone to great lengths in response to the crisis, including moving all of their classes online, while coping with the anxiety of not knowing where or how they would be teaching in the fall.
They say it is unfair to put the burden of what they call prior mismanagement of the university's budget and a larger-than-needed expansion of the campus on employees while other state schools are tapping "rainy day" funds to cover shortfalls.
“After proposing furloughs for all of Salem State’s unions, as well as non-union employees including myself, I was disappointed to learn of our faculty and librarian union’s response," Keenan said in an emailed statement in response to the union's letter.
"I’m hopeful that we can still find a path forward and work together to negotiate a solution, as was my original intent when I made this proposal," said Keenan. "Furloughs are not something any president wants, and they are certainly not how I wanted to thank our faculty and staff for their exceptional efforts as we shifted to remote instruction and work in the spring. The pandemic has left many organizations and households with a series of unattractive options, and I firmly believe that furloughs will be the least disruptive way to ensure student success while also preserving jobs.”
A second union, the Association of Professional Administrators, was meeting Monday with the university and a representative of the Department of Higher Education, and AFSCME Local 93 is scheduled to sit down with the university later this week, university spokeswoman Nicole Giambusso said.
