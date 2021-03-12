Teachers became eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11, and local union presidents said educators are eager to schedule their appointments.
Teachers' union presidents in Salem and Peabody said while the state’s plan to launch a pre-registration website and set aside four days — March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 11 — at mass vaccination sites for educators to receive the vaccine is a good start, there's still more the state can do to make school a safe environment for both teachers and students.
“I feel like educators should be prioritized if the state wants the kids back in school, and we are preparing for that,” said Ann Berman, the president of the Salem union. “But it is disappointing for teachers, for me, that we’re not prioritized.”
Berman said she and other teachers have had to wrangle with the state’s current vaccine scheduling tool for days while trying to teach classes, so she hopes the new website will take some of the anxiety out of the process.
“There are still a number of teachers with no dates,” she said, adding that this is particularly stressful now that there's a countdown until full-time learning resumes in classrooms across the state. “It would have been nice to know that at least all teachers who have to return by April 5 would have their first dose of vaccine by then.”
Education commissioner Jeff Riley recently announced that districts will be required to give elementary age students the option to be in school full-time by April 5.
Mary Henry, president of the Peabody Federation of Teachers, agreed that for many teachers, having to return to school full-time without receiving the shot will be stressful.
“We’re trying to deal with this in good faith, and I think it's a start, but why are they waiting two weeks to vaccinate people?” she said. “Why can't they get them next week? It's a little disappointing because they seem to want to delay, delay, delay, and this is life or death for some people.”
Henry said she's glad the state is setting aside time specifically for teachers, but thinks it's unfair that half of those dates are after April 5.
“It should have been vaccinations first, and return to school second,” she said. “Then people can go back when they feel safe and comfortable. Educators are spending six hours in rooms with sometimes the same children all day, and those children can be spreading the virus, of course unintentionally. Just because little kids don't tend to be symptomatic doesn't mean the adults wouldn't be.”
Henry said while the virus hasn’t killed any Peabody teachers, some educators have gotten very sick. “My fear is: What happens if the wrong person gets it?”
She added that the union speaks regularly with the administration and School Committee to try and come up with ways to make the process of returning to school less stressful, and as safe as possible on measures that are within their control.
“Vaccinations are not in the district's control at this point,” she said. “But we are trying to work professionally and cooperatively to create a safe learning environment for the children and the adults.”
Berman said her union is also working with the district and the city to get teachers vaccinated.
“(Mayor Kim Driscoll and Superintendent Stephen Zrike) are committed to it and worked hard,” she said about efforts to find and allocate vaccine doses for teachers. “Maybe it's still in the works, I don't know.”
She added that she would be in favor of a partnering with a local health care practice to vaccinate teachers, but she knows other districts, like Peabody, have had similar ideas shut down by the state.
“I don't think I was privy to a reason why they shut down those communities,” Berman said. “If there is something out there that can be done, I would love to see it happen. I have a lot of teachers working remotely saying, 'As soon as I have my vaccine, I am ready to come back to work.'"
Henry declined to comment on Peabody's conversations with Pediatric Healthcare Associates about finding ways to get the city's teachers vaccinated.
