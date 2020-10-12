Unity signs pop up in Danvers

DANVERS — Select Board Member David Mills said he was spending the weekend in Provincetown when he saw a yard sign calling for unity.
“It said ‘together is better’ or something like that,” he said. “And I thought to myself, ‘what a great sign.’”
He loved the simplicity and inclusiveness of the message, he said, so he snapped a photo of the sign and sent it to Donna Hopkins, a member of the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, asking if similar signs could potentially be made for and distributed in Danvers.
On Oct. 8, the first shipment of signs inspired by those Mills saw down the Cape arrived in Danvers, Mills said. They have since popped up in front of several homes around town.
Hopkins said when Mills sent her the photo of the sign, she and some friends created a mock-up design for a Danvers-specific sign, and then she brought the design to the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee. They in turn asked the Friends of the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee to fund the production of 250 signs.
“There is such a divide in our community with the ‘Thin Blue Line’ thing and Trump rallies, and there's just so much divisiveness in the community,” Hopkins said, referencing the controversy that erupted after a “Thin Blue Line” flag appeared on a town fire truck, prompting the town manager to order its removal. “It hurts me. It really does. We just want to bring people together again.”
Mills said the “Thin Blue Line” debate was not the only thing that inspired the making of the sign, but he said it was a good example of how polarized the community has become.
“The blue line flag nationally has become the equivalent of a Trump bumper sticker,” he said. “The controversy of this Trump bumper sticker should not be dividing the town the way the rest of the nation has been divided along political lines. This town has never been political.”
Mills said the sign is intended to reflect the sentiments of the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee and be ”a statement of peace in the community.”
“This sign is showing that there are people all over the town who want us all to be working together and not against each other,” he said.
According to Hopkins, the signs, which read, “We are Danvers. Unity in our Community. Hate has no home here.”, are $10 each and can be purchased by emailing donnahric@gmail.com.
She said somewhere between 50 and 100 signs have been sold so far.
“We just wanted something to make people feel more positive about our community. This is our community. We are Danvers,” she said. “It’s just a positive happy message that people can get behind. There is no political leanings, we just want people to come together.”
