Up to the test  

BEVERLY — As the librarian at Beverly High School for the last 16 years, Barb Fecteau is expected to have all, or at least most, of the answers. Her general knowledge will be put to the ultimate test Tuesday night when she appears as a contestant on "Jeopardy!".
Fecteau taped the episode back in April and is not allowed to say how she did. But she is allowed to offer comments about her experience on the popular long-running TV game show.
"It was the most fun I've ever had in my life," she said on Monday.
Fecteau, a 55-year-old Beverly resident, qualified for the show by taking an online test in December and going through an interview process. She was originally asked to do a taping in March, but wanted to delay it until she was able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She ended up flying to Los Angeles in April, when the show was taped without an audience or any family members in attendance.
Fecteau said she was asked to change her clothes because the cardigan sweater she was wearing — "I always wear cardigans because I'm a librarian. It's the law," she said — looked like polka dots on the screen.
"Luckily I was feeling optimistic and I brought five outfits," she said.
Fecteau said she loved LeVar Burton, the latest in a series of guest hosts who are looking to succeed the late Alex Trebek. As a librarian, Fecteau is familiar with Burton from his days as the host of the "Reading Rainbow" educational children's television series. But she's also a big fan of Star Trek, and Burton was a regular on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
During the section of the show when the host interviews the contestants, Burton asked Fecteau if she had any children. She responded, "Yes, but that's not important. I have to tell you about this Star Trek thing.'"
Fecteau went on to quote an obscure line from a "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode, and Burton responded with the next line.
"It was one of the best moments in my life," Fecteau said. "I got to Star Trek quip with LeVar Burton."
"LeVar Burton is just as nice as you would think," she said. "He was a really fun host. They do five episodes in a day so I got to see the whole week. You see him get better with each episode."
Fecteau said the most difficult part of being on the show was not the questions/answers, but getting used to the clicker.
"Most people who get on the show have a good, broad knowledge, so a lot of it comes down to how fast you can click that buzzer," she said. "I just clicked a pen cap for like six months when I was watching to get the timing."
Fecteau wanted to thank the group of Beverly High teachers who are on her trivia team with her and helped her prepare for the show. She's also hoping her appearance on the world's most famous quiz show will help revive the Quiz Bowl team at Beverly High, for which she is the adviser.
"I'm hoping to get more kids interested," she said. "Maybe this will do it."
