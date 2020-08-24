UPDATE: Harmful algal bloom closes Chebacco Lake again

ESSEX — The town swimming hole and beach area is closed to the public and the Board of Health has not given a date as to when it might reopen.
“Chebacco Lake is not suitable for swimming, boating, or pets at this time,” due to a harmful algal bloom, the town Board of Health announced late Friday afternoon.
According to a message posted on the town website essexma.org, the Board of Health consulted “with our community partners in Hamilton, as well as with individuals from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Environmental Toxicology Program” after reviewing “new reports and photographic evidence of a harmful algal bloom in multiple areas of Chebacco Lake.”
Last month, the Chebacco Lake beach at Centennial Grove was closed down for three weeks due to a harmful bloom of cyanobacteria. These spores can cause indigestion issues in humans and pets, as well as liver or neurological damage in some cases. The beach had reopened just last week after being cleared by the state Health Department.
