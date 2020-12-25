BEVERLY — A young Beverly man has been located after being missing for hours on Christmas.
Beverly police asked the public's help in finding Grady Smith, who left his home in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.
The department posted a photo of Grady Smith on its social media pages, along with details about a box truck with the logo for Pur Air Systems on it, which he may be driving. In a post on Facebook he was described as being in a state of depression.
Late Friday afternoon he was reported to have been found safe.
