LYNN — A man suspected of robbing a Revere Walgreens Monday morning was shot and killed by a police officer in Lynn following a pursuit by Revere police.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. when Revere received a report of a robbery at the Walgreens on Broadway. A white male suspect fled in a silver BMW, according to witnesses, who gave police a plate number.
A Revere officer spotted the BMW on Route 107 and tried to pull it over, but the driver did not stop, leading to a police chase into Lynn.
A Lynn officer working a detail at the corner of Summer and Witt streets saw the BMW turn onto Witt, a dead end, followed by the Revere police car. He ran down the street.
The Revere officer was outside of his cruiser, pinned in by the BMW, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement emailed Monday afternoon. The Lynn officer fired at the suspect in the BMW. He died at the scene.
The Revere officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, Essex District Attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said.
Officials have not released any names as of Monday afternoon.
The Essex District Attorney's office and the state police unit assigned to that office are investigating the shooting, Kimball said.
Witt Street is located just outside of downtown Lynn, in a section of the city between Routes 107 and 1A.
