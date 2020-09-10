TOPSFIELD — A 16-year-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital Wednesday evening with serious and life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding his bike on Bare Hill Road in the rail trail crossing, police and fire officials said.
The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m.
Firefighters, including the chief of the fire department, began working on the unresponsive teenager at the scene. The driver also remained at the scene, police said.
He was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital, where a medical helicopter met them to bring the victim to Tufts Medical Center.
As of Thursday afternoon, police are not releasing names and no charges have been filed.
Topsfield police and the state police accident reconstruction team are investigating the crash.
