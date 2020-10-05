IPSWICH — A fire that destroyed a house on Little Neck Monday afternoon was determined to be an accident caused by a wood burning stove, according to a statement from the Ipswich police and fire departments.
The house, at 61 River Road, sustained $300,000 worth of damage and is uninhabitable, according to the statement.
Ipswich firefighters responded to a report of the fire around 3:05 p.m. Monday.
"We could see the smoke way out across the water," Ipswich fire Chief Andy Theriault said in an interview. "On arrival, there was smoke coming out of the eaves and second floor windows, and later the fire was coming out of the second floor windows."
The fire spread throughout the entire second floor while fire crews stretched a hose to begin putting out the blaze from the inside.
Firefighters first attacked the flames from the outside, then extinguished the fire from the inside. The fire was under control by about 3:55 p.m., according to the statement.
No one was injured. One resident was home at the time of the fire but was able to get out before firefighters arrived. According to the statement, the resident did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.
The house is a summer cottage, Theriault said, and the resident plans to return to their other home. He said the resident stayed with a neighbor Monday night.
The wood frame cottage was built in 1865 and valued at $306,100, according to town assessor's records.
Firefighters from Rowley, Topsfield and Essex also responded to the scene. The Boxford, Newbury and Manchester fire departments provided station coverage.
“I would like to thank the members of the Ipswich Fire Department as well as those neighboring departments that assisted during the fire,” Theriault said in the statement. “Thankfully due to their quick and decisive work there were no injuries as a result of the fire.”