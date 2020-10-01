DANVERS — A manager at the Danvers Indoor Sports complex off Route 114 was kicked and stabbed during a confrontation with a pair of youths playing basketball as the facility was closing late Wednesday night.
Crismael Lithgow, 21, of Revere, and a 17-year-old boy whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile, will face charges of armed assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife and a shod foot.
Lithgow pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in Salem District Court Thursday morning. Judge Carol-Ann Fraser ordered him held without bail pending a hearing next Wednesday to determine whether he poses a danger. The teenager will face arraignment in Salem Juvenile Court, where proceedings are closed to the public.
Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman said Danvers police got a 911 call just after 11 p.m. from the victim, identified in court as Ryan Davis, who was "frantic" and "screaming for help."
As officers arrived, two young men, one of them with blood on his shirt and in his hair, were seen running from the complex along a guardrail that runs along the parking lot. Officers yelled at them to stop, but the pair continued walking toward a car, Reisman said.
Officers caught up with both and seated them on the ground, then went to check on Davis, the prosecutor said. Davis, who limped out of the building, had suffered three deep wounds to his back and side, described in court as being up to 8 inches long. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and discharged early Thursday, the prosecutor said.
Davis pointed at the two suspects on the ground and said, "That's them, those are the guys that attacked me and stabbed me," Reisman told the judge.
While officers were checking on Davis, however, the two suspects ran away in different directions. Police launched a search and caught up with both.
Davis told police that he found a group of juveniles shooting hoops on the courts and told them they had to leave. One of the juveniles "got mouthy with him," said Reisman, there was "pushing and shoving" and an exchange of punches.
Reisman said that after a pause, one of the juveniles then returned with his brother, identified as Lithgow, and the confrontation resumed.
"Now you're dead," the younger suspect allegedly told Davis, who was not certain which of the two had stabbed him.
Police found a folding knife in bushes near where the two suspects were first found, Reisman said.
The incident drew a significant police response, with police from Peabody and Middleton and the state police taking part in the search for the suspects and weapon.
A lawyer for Lithgow did not address the allegations in court on Thursday, but did ask for funds to hire a private investigator prior to next Wednesday's dangerousness hearing.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.