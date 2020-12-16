PEABODY — The city received a $70,000 grant to improve downtown lighting.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the grant is part of the state Department of Transportation’s Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program. The initiative is intended to help communities address the challenges local businesses will face this winter as a result of less light, cold temperatures and the ongoing pandemic.
Bettencourt said Peabody will use the money to upgrade lighting on Main and Foster streets.
“Lighting will provide a better look, and it provides better safety measures that will help people feel more comfortable downtown,” Bettencourt said.
Deanne Healey, president of Peabody Main Streets, agreed that improving the lighting downtown could create more of a "perception of safety."
"Downtown is safe, but sometimes it seems a little bit dark," she said. "We want to create a warm, welcoming environment. It's also not just one thing that will make a the big difference. It's all these little things that add up to bring that big wow."
A portion of the grant will be used to purchase and install street lights and projectors from Gobo. Bettencourt said the new lighting system will be able to project images onto the sidewalk and sides of buildings.
“We can make the street lights themed,” Bettencourt said. “During Christmas we can have candy canes and Christmas trees, and on Valentine’s Day we can have hearts. We can use the lighting to create an environment and a themed downtown depending on the time of year. We think it will create a better environment and a mood downtown.”
Healey said she hopes the new lighting and projectors will bring more people downtown after nightfall. Darkness might prevent people from wanting to leave their homes during the winter, she said, but the new lighting could make downtown a winter destination.
"It gives us the opportunity to just highlight what else is going on downtown and to get people to think differently about it," she said.
The new lighting is in line with the city’s efforts to make downtown Peabody a fun destination with a thriving local business and nightlife scene.
“We’ve put a great focus into improving downtown. We’ve paved, put in new trees, put in new lighting. We’ve created a safer area for pedestrians and cars to navigate through Peabody Square,” Bettencourt said. “We think this is just another step forward in that effort. We’ve always tried to make Peabody’s downtown an appealing destination spot to take advantage of the great restaurants and shops we have there, and this is just another step in that direction.”
Several restaurants and businesses have moved downtown over the course of the past few years.
“We are trying to help our businesses stay alive, and keep employees and just push their way through this time,” Bettencourt said.
Healey said she hopes to see some new lighting installed downtown as soon as early 2021 so that businesses can benefit this winter season.
This is the second Shared Streets and Spaces grant that Peabody has received. The city previously received more than $200,000 for improving bike paths in the community.
