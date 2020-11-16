UPDATED: Police pursuit ends in crash on Route 1

PEABODY — A driver who allegedly refused to stop for a Peabody officer was flown to a Boston hospital Monday after he lost control of his truck and crashed into the guardrail on Route 1 just south of the Lynnfield tunnel, police said.
The 44-year-old man suffered burns to his foot and other injuries after the truck burst into flames, Peabody police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said. He was taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.
It was shortly after noon when a Peabody officer spotted the truck being driven erratically on Main Street, Bonaiuto said. The officer attempted to stop the truck but it continued onto Lowell Street and then onto Route 128 south, hitting a curb and blowing out two tires.
Despite the damage, the driver continued onto the highway, shedding pieces of tire from the rims as it continued down the road. State police assisted Peabody in following the truck as it continued onto Route 1 south, Bonaiuto said.
The driver lost control of the truck inside the tunnel and landed on the guardrails just outside the tunnel.
After the truck burst into flames, employees of the nearby Kelly Jeep dealership ran over with fire extinguishers. Lynnfield police and fire crews also worked to pull the driver out of the truck.
State police, who posted photos on Twitter from the scene, will conduct the crash reconstruction and investigation. Bonaiuto said he anticipates charges related to the earlier refusal to stop for the officer.
The department will also conduct a review to determine whether all policies and procedures regarding pursuits were followed.
Bonaiuto said the chase could not be considered high-speed, given the damage to the truck from hitting the curb on the on-ramp.
Bonauito said police are not aware of any other vehicles or drivers damaged or injured during the incident.
