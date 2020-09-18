SALEM — Frustrated over being publicly criticized by Gov. Charlie Baker for sinking some of the mayor's recent housing proposals, two Salem councilors have asked the state Office of Housing and Economic Development for help.
City officials are expected to meet with staff from the administration's Department of Housing and Economic Development, at a yet-to-be scheduled meeting of the council's government services committee.
The meeting was requested by Steve Dibble and Domingo Dominguez, two of four city councilors who say they have been targeted by Baker for their continued role in preventing housing policies with majority support from passing the council.
The last defeated policy, on July 9, prompted Baker to publicly criticize the process by which four of the 11 councilors can block a proposal that has a clear majority in favor, but is just one person shy of the two-thirds supermajority required for zoning changes.
It was the second time in a year that Baker called out the council on this issue, pointing to his Housing Choice bill, which among other things would end the supermajority requirement statewide. The bill is still pending on Beacon Hill.
Dibble wrote that Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy "said he would be happy" to meet with city officials to help them "learn of state programs, available technical assistance, and 'tools in the toolbox' to educate and assist the city of Salem."
But Kennealy's office said Friday that wasn't the case. Rather, the office said that, over the course of several conversations with Salem officials, it became clear that members of Kennealy’s team could provide the city with helpful information regarding business promotion and economic development.
The meeting being scheduled, the office said, is between the city and members of the department's Office of Business Development.
Dibble's order sets two goals. First, it calls on city officials to focus on "recruiting clean industry businesses to be located specifically within Salem's Business Park Development (BPD) zoned parcels." That includes some parcels along Highland Avenue that are being targeted for hundreds of units that Dibble has frequently characterized as "luxury apartments."
The order argues that these businesses would bring "higher-wage jobs to Salem, instead of allowing these properties to be converted into even more luxury apartments."
The second goal of the order is to promote and assist in the construction of senior housing, low-income housing, and truly affordable middle-income housing that Salem residents are asking for and need."
"It's a good (order) to have everyone come together, all parties in the city, and learn ways to help Salem residents make the city better with regard to better-paying jobs, with regard to senior housing creation and the creation of low-income and median-income housing," Dibble said.
The order was passed unanimously after tense debate over two introductory paragraphs that attributed Salem's high unemployment rate to the "steadily increasing percentage of Salem jobs in the restaurant and service industries," and climbing housing costs to the city's continued efforts "to permit and encourage growing numbers of luxury apartments and luxury condos."
"It's vacancy that causes rents to go up or down. It isn't construction," said Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth. "I'd ask we go into that, rather than airing grievances about what the governor said or what we think about affordable housing, or what our personal opinions are around affordable housing."
Ward 2 Councilor Christine Madore, who represents downtown Salem and several nearby historic neighborhoods, further said blaming high unemployment on the number of restaurants in the city "is unfair."
"One could argue that the restaurant and service industry and retail industry workers in our city are (some) of the hardest working people in our city," Madore said. "They're essential, front line. They're taking on a lot of risk to feed us and sell us the goods we need."
Ultimately, the language was stricken on a 10-1 vote, with Dominguez opposed, before the amended order passed unanimously.
Tim Flynn, who chairs the government services committee, and is one of the four councilors targeted by Baker, said he plans to schedule the meeting soon. That could be affected by the challenges of getting several city and state officials to find a mutually agreed upon time to meet, he explained.
"That's one of the ones I want to address right away," Flynn said. "I'm not sure how we're going to do that. I would've loved to do it through an open forum for us to meet, but obviously it needs to be a Zoom meeting."
