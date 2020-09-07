PEABODY — Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into parked cars near Emerson Park and then into the front of the Crowninshield Street condominium building, about half a mile away, on Sunday afternoon.
Adam Pringle, 39, of Peabody was taken to Beverly Hospital following the 3:45 p.m. crashes. Peabody police have not decided to charge the driver and are investigating whether the crashes were due to a medical issue.
The incident began near the intersection of Perkins Street and Ellsworth Road when he allegedly struck at least two vehicles and caused one of the vehicles to crash into a third vehicle, police say.
He drove away in his Toyota Rav 4 SUV, police said, arriving on Crowninshield Street several minutes later.
The Toyota then drove into the front of 8 Crowninshield St., coming to a stop in the lobby of the multiple-story complex.
Witnesses told police that a man identified as Pringle ran with a little girl from the SUV. It was Pringle's wife who called police, reporting that he'd just been involved in a crash, ran into the apartment, and passed out.
Police followed the ambulance to Beverly Hospital. Pringle's family told police that he may have suffered a medical issue.
The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building and hindered access for residents.
