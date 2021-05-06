PEABODY — When residents and officials recently learned of plans to build a 60-megawatt peaker power plant in the city, many had one question: Why invest in a carbon-emitting plant when it seems the future of energy production is green?
But two organizations involved in the plans to build the plant disagree with the criticism that the plant will have negative environmental, health and financial impacts on the city.
“This actually is going to have a net benefit in terms of carbon,” said Ronald DeCurzio, chief executive officer of Massachusetts Wholesale Electric Company, the organization which will own and operate the plant. “This is going to be in the 97th percentile of most efficient capacity resources out there, and that is when it does run.”
Under the proposal, the natural gas-powered plant would be built at Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River substation, behind the Pulaski Street industrial park.
DeCurzio emphasized that the plant is intended to provide capacity — as opposed to energy — to Peabody and 13 other communities which will purchase electricity from the plant.
PMLP, which controls the city-owned land where the plant will be built and approved MMWEC’s proposal, recently issued a statement explaining the difference between energy and capacity.
“PMLP, and all electric distribution companies throughout New England, are required to secure energy as well as capacity to meet the needs of their customers,” the statement read.
The light plant explains that energy is the actual amount of electricity which customers use throughout the year, while capacity is the ability to generate additional energy when demand is high.
Both PMLP and DeCurzio said ISO New England, the organization which operates the regional electric grid, requires that municipal light departments like PMLP not only be able to provide the energy used by the community, but also an additional 40% to 50% in case of system stress caused by extreme weather or the failure of an energy resource.
“This is in order to avoid a situation like Texas,” DeCurzio said, referencing the widespread power outages that occurred earlier this year due to winter storms.
PMLP’s statement claims Texas does not have comparable requirements.
MMWEC estimates the Peabody plant will only be used about 2.27% of the year — roughly 239 hours — during times of unusually high energy usage.
Kate Roy, director of communications and external affairs at MMWEC, said capacity resources like the planned Peabody plant typically cannot rely on renewable energy.
“Those (renewables) are really good for energy, but they don't provide capacity, and we have to fulfill both of those requirements,” she said. “That is why we can’t just replace it with a whole bunch more wind or a whole bunch more solar.”
Roy explained that wind and solar energy are considered “intermittent resources.”
“The wind isn't always blowing. The sun isn't always shining,” she said. “And when you absolutely need them, they might not be there, and that is why ISO New England does not give them a high capacity rating. They can't be relied upon. This resource (the Peabody plant) is also called a reliability resource because it ensures the reliability of the grid.”
DeCurzio also refuted claims that energy providers should store renewable energy in batteries which could be discharged when energy consumption is high.
“The problem with a battery is you don't get the same capacity,” he said. “Because picture this: you need that energy stored in that battery for whatever reason. You discharge the battery and use the energy in there. Now what if the wind wasn’t blowing or the sun wasn’t shining. How do you recharge the battery when you need it again?”
Roy said the battery would need to be recharged immediately in order to fulfill ISO New England requirements.
“In that case, you would have to recharge the battery with power off of the grid, and currently the power off of the grid is fossil fuels,” she said.
Mireille Bejjani, a community organizer for the nonprofit Community Action Works, said it is frustrating to see officials repeatedly point to ISO New England as the reason renewable energy resources can’t be built.
“If ISO New England operated as transparently, democratically and efficiently as we and our other stakeholders in the area would like, this plant would never need to be built and we would have an energy grid fueled by clean, local and renewable energy,” Bejjani said.
On March 26, Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation committing the state to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The legislation builds on the Massachusetts 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap which was released in 2020.
Both DeCurzio and Roy said even though the proposed plant will emit carbon, it will actually help the state reach its 2050 goals.
“This is all part of the strategy. We are all aware of those goals, and this is a part of the plan,” Roy said. She said MMWEC is also investing in several wind and solar energy projects, some of which Peabody will purchase energy from.
She added, “We’re trying to get to net zero by 2050, but you will still need these resources. We are balancing resources because they are available when the sun isn't shining and wind isn't blowing.”
DeCurzio said the new plant will also replace older, dirtier plants.
According to PMLP’s statement, the organization is committed to investing in clean energy, but it also must invest in projects like the proposed peaker plant to keep rates low and to satisfy ISO New England requirements.
“At PMLP we are looking ahead,” according to the statement. “Since 2008, PMLP has added only carbon-free resources to our energy portfolio. These include Berkshire Wind Phase I and II, Hancock Wind, and Eagle Creek Hydro. In just the past six months, PMLP has agreed to purchase an additional 2-megawatts of hydro energy and we became one of six municipal utilities participating in a proposed 7-megawatt solar project to be built in Ludlow.”
Bejjani said PMLP is a great organization with which Community Action Works hopes to work to move the community toward a renewable energy future, but this statement missed the mark.
“They talk about looking ahead and looking out for the community, but they are clearly not looking ahead if they are investing in fossil fuels, and they are clearly not looking out for their community by building a new power plant which will be a source of pollution in the community,” she said.
Some residents and officials also criticized the fact that in public documents — including Light Commission meeting agendas— the plant is referred to only as Project 2015A. This, critics said, promotes a lack of transparency.
Roy said this was never the intention. In fact, all energy and capacity projects — renewable or nonrenewable — are referenced by the year the plan was created until an official name is given.
According to MMWEC’s Project 2015A website, construction on the plant is expected to start at the end of 2021 and be completed by mid-2022.
