'Vaccine Ambassadors' go door-to-door 

PEABODY — Only about 65% of eligible Peabody residents are fully vaccinated, but the Peabody Health Department wants to do whatever it can to encourage more members of the community to get the shot.
In June, the health department launched the “Vaccine Ambassadors” program in hopes of increasing the city’s vaccination rate. The program, Health Director Sharon Cameron said, is intended to educate community members about the vaccine, help interested residents book an appointment, and understand why some folks might be hesitant to get the shot.
“If people aren’t vaccinated by now, there are reasons they aren’t vaccinated, and we need to understand those reasons so we can get our vaccination rates up as much as possible,” said Health Director Sharon Cameron. “It helps everyone in the city.”
Ambassadors, Cameron said, can be found at various community events and going door-to-door in different neighborhoods.
“A lot of our events were at all different places like the mall, some mobile home parks, the YMCA, Brooksby Farm, the summer concerts at the Leather City Commons,” Cameron said.
One of the most successful ambassador events, Cameron said, was held at St. John the Baptist Church.
“We were outside the church, so after Mass as people were leaving they could get information and even get vaccinated through North Shore Medical Center,” Camerson said, explaining that in addition to the vaccine ambassadors, medical professionals attended the event and vaccinated seven individuals from a mobile vaccination clinic.
The health department, according to Cameron, made a conscious decision to host the event after a Spanish-language Mass.
“Our efforts are for the entire community, but we recognize some groups are more impacted than others,” she said, explaining that Spanish-speaking residents have a lower rate of vaccination compared to other residents.
Teenagers and young adults also have lower rates of vaccination, Cameron said.
“The 12 to 15 population — only 50% have received a first dose,” Cameron said. “The 16 to 19 group and 20 to 29 are also below the community average, so that certainly is an audience.”
Lori Greenberg, who grew up in Peabody and moderates the “Pride in Peabody” Facebook group, said she has mixed feelings about the city’s ambassador program.
“I think this was needed maybe three, four months ago when nobody knew where to get it, how to get it, especially the seniors and people with ailments that wanted to get it right away and had to wait,” Greenberg, who recently moved to Boxford, said. “I think that is when the information was needed most.”
The program may have been more successful if it began earlier, she said, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t doing any good now.
“I don’t think it’s a negative thing to have help learning about vaccines, whether it’s for COVID, the flu, HPV or anything,” she said, explaining that she likes the idea of ambassadors being available to answer questions about the vaccine during community events. “You could learn something that is going to help you, a loved one, or anyone else, and I think that is a good thing.”
On the other hand, Greenberg said she believes many residents are uncomfortable with city representatives canvasing their neighborhoods.
“The thought of them coming door-to-door, I am personally not a fan of that,” Greenberg said. “I would probably talk to them through my ring [doorbell] and say ‘Thank you very much, if I have questions about the vaccine, who can I call? You know, get the information and then send them on their way.”
Cameron acknowledged that not everyone is supportive of the ambassadors’ canvasing efforts.
“In this day and age, not everybody wants to open their door for strangers,” she said. “But hopefully people will feel more comfortable chatting with them as time goes on because they are a great resource.”
Cameron said vaccine ambassadors wear shirts which clearly identify them as being representatives of Peabody, and the city is trying to educate the public about the program so residents are less hesitant to speak with ambassadors.
“It is not to collect information about who is vaccinated and who is not,” she said. “It really is geared towards correcting misinformation and getting the correct information out there so people can make an educated decision.”
The health department currently employs six vaccine ambassadors, according to Cameron, and each ambassador is paid $20 per hour. The program is funded by the Essex County Community Foundation, she said, and will run into the fall.
When hiring ambassadors, Cameron said the health department looked for a group of outgoing individuals who could clearly communicate scientific information about the vaccine and COVID-19 to residents. In addition, Cameron said the health department wanted to make sure there was representation of all the major languages spoken in Peabody.
A similar program launched in Salem during the COVID-19 pandemic to connect residents with programs serving them during the shutdown. Today, it has eight ambassadors working Salem’s neighborhoods, though officials still hope more volunteer to be ambassadors in their chunk of the city, according to Paul Drake, coordinator of the Salem program.
“We don’t want to assume that just because you stick something on a website, that we’re good and everyone has everything they need,” Drake said. “So much happens from just a personal human connection, and that’s what ambassadors seek to do. Some of them are having really great conversations with folks.”
There are two aspects to ambassador programs that serve residents, Drake explained. First, the programs meet them where they are.
“We really want to, as a city, take care of the whole person, so that means vaccines but it also means being able to stay home,” he said. “A lot of this you can find on the city website, but we’re trying to take that information directly to people, so we can hand them an application and direct them to who they can follow up with.”
Then there’s the fact that many of the programs just aren’t known to the residents. Take, for example, one of the state’s most popular currently: Vax Millions, which seeks to make millionaires out of five Commonwealth residents who play ball and get vaccinated.
“A lot of our team is reporting a lot of people don’t know about the sweepstakes,” Drake said. “The (ambassador) program as a whole is premised on not taking for granted that people know all of what’s going on.”
The program in Salem still needs more volunteers and ambassadors. To learn more, contact program coordinator Paul Drake at PDrake@Salem.com or 978-745-9595, extension 41007.
According to Cameron, increasing the vaccination rate on the North Shore is more important now than ever.
“Now there is the Delta variant,” Cameron said, referencing a new strain of the coronavirus. “Vaccination is incredibly effective at preventing the most severe outcomes of the coronavirus.”
