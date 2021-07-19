BEVERLY — Police are looking for two young men they say broke into McDonald's on Elliott Street shortly after midnight Sunday morning and spent the next two to three hours trashing it.
Police were called to the restaurant at 5:10 a.m. Sunday, after early shift employees had arrived to find broken glass, shattered computer screens and trash and food strewn across the floor.
The closed circuit cameras had been destroyed, but only after the pair was filmed before and as they entered the restaurant. Police said the footage shows one of them carrying a skateboard.
Once inside, the vandals had turned on the fry vats in an apparent attempt to cook food.
The pair also damaged the registers, but police did not know whether any cash had been taken. Attempts to enter the safe were unsuccessful.
Police ask that anyone who might recognize either of the pair or have any information regarding the incident to contact Beverly police at 978-922-1212.