BEVERLY — Expansive new testing of homes, businesses, streams and a school is underway to assess the impact of contamination coming from the former Varian site on Sohier Road.
An initial round of testing did not identify a "pathway of concern" into 19 homes or two buildings at Shore Country Day School, according to a presentation from the company.
"It's reassuring to see that we're not getting positive (test) results," Jan Schlichtmann, an attorney assisting neighbors, said during a meeting of the Varian technical advisory group on Monday.
The tests of the homes and school are part of a widespread new phase of testing that Varian agreed to undertake after neighbors expressed concern about the lack of progress in a decades-long environmental cleanup. Toxic chemicals that were dumped years ago at the former Varian site at 150 Sohier Road have migrated in the groundwater to the nearby neighborhood, raising concerns about whether the chemicals are getting into the air inside homes and businesses and into two nearby streams.
Shore Country Day School, a private school for grades pre-kindergarten through ninth grade, has closed off two of its playing fields until results of new testing are known.
"That's a crucial loss of real estate for us in terms of summer programs," Head of School Clair Ward said at the meeting.
Raymond Cadorette, a project manager for APTIM, the company hired by Varian to conduct the cleanup, said the next step will be to test groundwater samples from about 125 test wells and at 17 surface water locations. The wells are located on the former Varian property itself and in neighborhoods as far north as Walden Street, west as Longmeadow Road, and south as Snell Road. Testing in one of the streams will extend to down near Beverly High School.
APTIM will also test soil vapor and indoor air at four commercial buildings on Tozer Road, as well as sump pumps at more homes suggested by VOC North Beverly.
Cadorette said Varian will release its residential indoor air evaluation report on April 30.
Schlichtmann praised Varian for its cooperation and the extent of its new testing. "We're very pleased with how responsive your team has been," he said.
Varian has also agreed to pay for a third party to review options for new cleanup techniques. Schlichtmann said the key is to remove the source of the contamination on the former Varian property, so that chemicals do not continue to flow downhill in the groundwater toward the neighborhood.
Cadorette said removing the source is complicated by the fact that it is located under two buildings that are in still in use on the site. Varian has been trying to get rid of the chemicals for years by using a soil vapor extraction system for under the buildings and by injecting an oxidizer and nutrients into the groundwater through injection wells that were installed throughout the neighborhood.
"Unless we remove the site as a source we'll always have these questions," Schlichtmann said.
