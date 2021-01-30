BEVERLY — A neighborhood group concerned about contamination from the former Varian site said their own tests show high levels of toxic chemicals in a stream that runs through the neighborhood where the company has failed to test.
In a presentation to residents and state and local officials on Thursday night, attorney Jan Schlichtmann, who is assisting the neighbors, compared the levels of contamination in the stream to those found in the drinking water in Woburn in the 1980s that led to a cluster of leukemia cases.
"There's plenty of reason to be concerned about this level of contamination and think about the level of exposure," Schlichtmann said.
Schlichtmann is serving as a volunteer adviser for a group called Voices of Concern North Beverly, which formed in response to a Salem News story in November detailing ongoing contamination at the former Varian industrial site at 150 Sohier Road and its potential impact on the nearby neighborhood. Schlichtmann, who lives in Beverly, was the lawyer in the Woburn contamination case that was made famous by the book and movie, "A Civil Action."
Voices of Concern organized Thursday night's Zoom meeting and invited state and local officials, including representatives of Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Seth Moulton. In his presentation, Schlichtmann, displaying charts from public filings on the cleanup that began in 1992, said Varian engineers stopped systematic testing of monitoring wells and a stream that runs through the neighborhood after 2000, despite the fact that in some cases chemicals levels were rebounding after initially going down.
Schlichtmann said Varian's failure to continue testing "raises serious questions."
Schlichtmann also said Varian failed to test an obvious site of concern — a spring in the neighborhood stream. He said testing springs, where contaminated groundwater can rise to the surface, is "fundamental" to any assessment of potentially contaminated sites.
"How could Varian and its engineers, over three decades of interest and effort, have failed to notice such a basic important feature?," he said. "Absolutely should have been identified. Absolutely should have been tested."
Schlichtmann said water samples that Voices of Concern took from the spring and had tested at professional labs showed levels of toxic chemicals "well above" Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection groundwater cleanup standards. He said the levels were similar to those that caused leukemia in Woburn, although he noted that the contamination in that case was in drinking water. There is no evidence that drinking water in Beverly has been affected.
In his presentation, Schlichtmann showed several photos of neighborhood children playing in or near the stream.
"Where do we go from here for the children's sake and all of the adults in that community who are living with this problem?," Schlichtmann said. "We got this wrong the first time. I don't want that to happen again."
DEP to release report
Representatives of Varian and the state Department of Environmental Protection, which is overseeing the cleanup, attended the meeting but did not comment on Schlichtmann's presentation. Mayor Mike Cahill, who also attended the meeting, asked that Schlichtmann's presentation be forwarded to the Department of Environmental Protection.
A spokesman for the DEP said Friday that the agency will soon release a report based on a comprehensive review of the Varian site.
The DEP tested the indoor air of 47 homes and two businesses in December after neighbors expressed concern over whether contaminated groundwater flowing downhill from the Varian site into the neighborhood was vaporizing and getting into their homes. The DEP said low levels of the chemical PCE were detected in 34 of the homes, but concluded it was likely coming from sources within the homes, like dry-cleaned clothing and household cleaning products, and not from Varian.
A spokeswoman from Varian issued a statement on Friday saying the company is "pleased" that the DEP testing showed no evidence of contamination from the Varian site inside homes.
"We will continue to work closely with VOC North Beverly and MassDEP to ensure the continued environmental safety of the site," the statement said. "Cleaning up a contaminated industrial site of this nature is a long and complex process, and we appreciate the opportunity to understand the community’s concerns and look forward to working together to address those concerns."
Schlichtmann's presentation reviewed the history of the cleanup at Varian, which is one of the longest in the state, and concluded that it is not working. Engineers hired by Varian Medical Systems, the California-based company that is responsible for the cleanup, have been using a treatment method since 2002 that involves injecting solutions into the groundwater in an attempt to break down toxic chemicals into harmless chemicals.
Schlichtmann revealed that Varian bought a house in the neighborhood, 28 Hill St., in 2015 and demolished it. Varian had installed a remediation system in the basement of the home in 1997 to prevent contaminants from getting into the air inside the home.
The vacant lot now has a "notice of activity and use limitation" that requires an evaluation if a new home is built on the property to determine if protective measures are needed to "mitigate potential health risks from vapor intrusion," according to documents at the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds.
'We want to be part of the solution'
Varian Medical Systems also signed an agreement with Shore Country Day School in 2003 to allow Varian on the school's property to install monitoring wells, and stipulating that Shore agreed not to sue the company.
Bill Fisher, a spokesman for Shore Country Day School, said Friday that Head of School Clair Ward and Director of Finance and Operations Ann-Marie Flynn attended Thursday night's neighborhood presentation. In a statement, Shore said it is "deeply concerned about the possibility of environmental contamination on and around the former Varian industrial site near our campus."
"As a school, our primary goal is protecting the health and well-being of our children, families, and community," the statement said. "While we do not yet know the extent of the possible contamination on our campus, we are collaborating with our concerned neighbors and local officials who are working to find a resolution to this decades-long problem in North Beverly. We are closely following the new developments on this issue and are eagerly awaiting further word from the Massachusetts DEP about the potential contamination."
Nichole Evans, a Sonning Road resident who helped organize the neighborhood group, said residents must be involved in any decisions regarding the cleanup going forward. Voices of Concern North Beverly has 150 members and is growing rapidly, she said.
The "VOC" abbreviation for the group is a play on the abbreviation for volatile organic chemicals, which are the type of chemicals coming from the Varian site. Many residents at the meeting wore green ribbons to symbolize their effort.
Evans told officials at the meeting that all of the basements, sump pumps and monitoring wells in the neighborhood should be tested, as well as the spring that Schlichtmann mentioned as a potential source of contamination.
Evans said people are being told that home is the safest place to be during the coronavirus pandemic, but that is now not the case in her neighborhood.
"The reality is that the promise of our homes being safe is a comfort we can't rely on, and that's the sad truth," Evans said. "We deserve to have a seat at the table. We know it's not working. We want to be part of the solution."
On Friday, Evans received an email from Varian's contractor inviting VOC North Beverly to include some of the group's members on a newly created technical advisory group for the Varian site.
Schlichtmann said one of the lessons he learned from the Woburn case is that all sides need to work together to come up with a solution.
"I fundamentally learned that these kinds of problems don't get solved by conflict, by litigation," he said. "They only get solved if people get together and sit down and try to form a consensus."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||