Veteran prosecutor Buxton confirmed for Superior Court

BOSTON — The Governor's Council on Wednesday unanimously confirmed North Shore prosecutor Kristen Buxton to the Superior Court bench.
Under questioning at her public hearing last week, Buxton said her time in the Essex County district attorney's office wouldn't mean she "would become a district attorney that wore a robe."
"I believe that I would be very committed and truly committed to the new role that this council may bestow upon me. And I don't believe that disagreement is conflict. I think that like minds can disagree," the Tulane Law graduate said, referring to her ability to impartially weigh an argument presented by a former colleague.
A Marblehead native who has lived the past 20 years in Ipswich, Buxton has been chief homicide prosecutor in Essex County since 2019. She joined the office as an assistant district attorney in 1996, spent time as supervising attorney at Lynn District Court, and has prosecuted murder, motor vehicle homicide, narcotics, rape and sexual assault cases.
— Sam Doran/State House News Service