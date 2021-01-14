Veteran prosecutor nominated for judgeship 

SALEM — A veteran prosecutor who oversees homicide cases in Essex County has been nominated to a judgeship on the Superior Court by Gov. Charlie Baker.
If confirmed, Kristen Buxton, 52, of Ipswich, will fill the seat created by the retirement of Judge Thomas Connors last year.
“Attorney Buxton’s decades of experience before the District and Superior Courts have prepared her well to serve as an Associate Justice of the Superior Court,” said Baker in a press release Wednesday announcing the nomination.
Buxton grew up in Marblehead and graduated from Pingree School.
She returned to the North Shore after graduating from Colgate University and Tulane Law School and joined the Essex District Attorney’s office in 1996. She first worked in Lynn District Court, where she eventually became supervising prosecutor before moving to the district attorney’s superior court team in 2000.
Over the course of her career, Buxton prosecuted a number of high-profile cases, including the robbery and murder of Shui Keung “Tony” Woo, the popular owner of Ipswich’s Majestic Dragon in 2011.
Buxton also prosecuted the case of a former babysitter who kidnapped a toddler from her Hamilton home in 2015 and left her at the side of the road.
She handled dozens of other cases across her 2 1/2 decades, including numerous sexual assaults, domestic violence, and financial frauds.
Buxton is a member of the Essex County Bar Association and the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Buxton declined to comment on the nomination Wednesday. She is scheduled to appear before the Governor’s Council, which approves all judicial nominations, for a public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
