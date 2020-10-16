DANVERS — The Veterans Services Department and the Danvers Veterans Council are planning a virtual ceremony this year in recognition of Veterans Day and want to include photos of local veterans.
The photos can be of veterans who were born in Danvers, raised in Danvers, are a current or past resident, or who have family residing in town. Photos are welcome of both living veterans and veterans who have died.
“While Veterans Day is a day to honor and remember all veterans who have served at home and abroad, it is our wish to showcase as many of our Danvers veterans as possible,” said Dick Moody, president of the Danvers Veterans Council, in a statement.
The ceremony will be broadcast on local Danvers television (Channel 99 on Comcast and Channel 36 on Verizon) and the Danvers Community Access Television Facebook page on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
Those who would like to submit a photo for inclusion in the ceremony should visit https://www.danversma.gov/departments/veterans-services/ and fill out the Veterans Photo Request Application. Submission instructions are included on the application.
The deadline to submit photos by email or mail is Saturday, Oct. 31.
For more information, contact Leanne Puleo at 978-777-0001 ext. 3042 or Kelley Rayos-Teixeira at 978-777-0001 x3025.
