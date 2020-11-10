Veterans Day observances on the North Shore

With world events impacting the ability to gather in person, many Veterans Day events have been canceled or modified to a virtual format. Public schools; city, town, state and federal offices; public libraries, post offices, and most banks will be closed. Restaurants, convenience stores, liquor stores, retail stores will be open. Trash pickup will be delayed one day. The MBTA is operating on a regular weekday schedule. Below is a list of how some North Shore communities are showing their appreciation for those who served in the armed forces on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Beverly: There will be a small private service at an undisclosed location. At 11 a.m., local officials will speak and offer tributes on BevCam local access cable TV.
Boxford: A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the James L. Melvin Green in East Boxford. The public is invited. The ceremony will observe state guidelines for COVID-19 social protocols.
Danvers: Due to COVID-19, a socially distanced military-style rolling procession will be held, along with a virtual ceremony to honor those in the community who served in the military. The caravan, organized by the Danvers Police Department, kicks off at 9 a.m. in front of Town Hall on Sylvan Street with police cruisers, fire trucks and first responder vehicles. At 11 a.m. a virtual Veterans Day ceremony will be broadcast on DCAT’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Singer Annie Brobst, winner of the 2019 New England Music Awards Live Act of the Year, will sing a patriot ballad. Jeannine Nash will speak of her father and five brothers who served in World War II or Korea. A rolling photo presentation of Danvers veterans will also be featured.
Ipswich: In compliance with the governor’s guidelines, the town will hold a short socially distanced service at 11 a.m at the Veterans Cemetery. Masks must be worn.
Marblehead: Veterans Day services will take place at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park.
Middleton: A video tribute will air at 11 a.m. on the local cable access channel.
Salem: A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. and can be watched live on the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cityofsalemma. It will also be aired on Salem Access Television. Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, state Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Paul Tucker will offer remarks. Guest speaker is Salem native and U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran Capt. Stanley Burba. Veterans, families and friends are invited to share a veteran story in the Facebook and SATV comment sections.
Swampscott: A virtual veterans photo salute will play at https://www.facebook.com/LynnSwampscottVets/.
Topsfield: A gathering of veterans will be held on the Veterans Memorial Green at 11 a.m. A brief service will honor veterans from Topsfield who have been lost in the past year. All Topsfield veterans, families and residents are welcome to attend. Please observe safe COVID-19 practices.
Wenham: The town of Wenham will hold short services at 10:15 a.m. at Pingree Park, 211 Main St., followed by a procession to the Veterans Memorial in the center of town at 11 a.m.
Veterans Town Hall: Salem Congressman Seth Moulton will hold his annual Veterans Town Hall event online at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/RepMoulton for more information.
Honoring Jewish veterans: The community is invited to honor Jewish veterans at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. A panel of veterans will share reflections of their time in the service, and teens will share insights gained from interviewing Jewish veterans. The program is free and all are welcome. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431 with questions.
