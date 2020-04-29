DANVERS — Cars with veterans aboard arrived one or two at a time to North Shore Community College's Danvers campus just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, circled Lot 6 and came to a stop at a pup tent where a volunteer checked them in.
The veterans then drove across the parking lot where volunteers in masks loaded a box full of food with canned goods, nonperishable items and personal hygiene products — enough to sustain two people for two weeks — into each car.
The veterans did not have to exit their vehicles as other veterans and volunteers did all the heavy lifting. The drive-through food drop was done without any contact to avoid the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.
"It means a lot," said Eric Washington, of Salem, a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm, speaking through his mask just after he checked in that morning.
"You didn't think you need it, and all of a sudden, you know, your pocket's a little short, so, you grab what you can," he said.
Wednesday marked the first free bi-weekly food distribution pop-up at the community college's campus on Ferncroft Road.
Every two weeks, the food drop will be from 10 a.m. to noon through the extent of the coronavirus pandemic. Veterans wishing to take part in the program must sign up in advance.
"A lot of the veterans are either elderly and they live on a fixed income to start with, or they have lost income due to this virus," said Gary Bent, the veterans services director for Middleton, who was volunteering his time. "So this event and all this food being donated helps these veterans not just feed their families but gives them a sense of community and belonging in these times of social distancing."
The all-volunteer collaboration was organized by the nonprofit Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Inc. in Haverhill and Food4Vets through the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation. Eagle Leasing donated storage trailers, and Shaheen Brothers Food Distributing provided perishable food items to supplement the food boxes.
VNOC provides support to veterans in Essex and Middlesex counties and elsewhere around the state, and in southern New Hampshire. Its efforts are focused on basic food, shelter, housing, advocacy, counseling, employment and other services.
A similar pop-up was held this week at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill to distribute more than 70 boxes to veterans. The food pop-up will alternate each week between the two community college campuses.
"We have a whole bunch of great volunteers that jumped right out and came out to help us," said Gail Hewins, the outreach coordinator for VNEOC.
Hewins said the need is great for veterans who may be out of work or elderly veterans or those with pre-existing medical conditions or a disability who do not want to go grocery shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus.
"I'll tell you what," she said. "It's preregistration for this event and we are at capacity for 100 registrations each week. We are filling up." Hewins urged veterans to preregister for the food drop to make sure there is enough to go around.
John Ford, the outreach and development director for VNEOC, said the center knew there was a large veterans population on the North Shore that was struggling with food insecurity. The center contacted the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation as it put food drives together.
"What they said was if you can find a location, we'll get the boxes to you," Ford said.
"This is just one way we are filling that need," he added.
Anyone who would like to donate to the veterans food drop can find more details at vneoc.org. Veterans can also sign up at that website to receive food or go to massmilitarysupportfoundation.org, or call 978-372-3626.
