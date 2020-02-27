Victim of Peabody doctor files suit

PEABODY — The former Peabody neurologist who is serving a jail term after being found guilty of indecent assault and battery last year has been sued by his victim.
The victim, a Peabody woman and former patient of Dr. Walter Levitsky, is also seeking damages from the hospital that referred her to his practice.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Salem Superior Court on the woman's behalf.
The woman was Levitsky's patient from late 2015 until March 1, 2017. That was the day, a jury has since found, that Levitsky, under the guise of giving the woman a "pinch" test to measure whether she had gained weight, groped and fondled her breasts as he commented on their appearance.
Levitsky was treating the woman for addiction with a monthly Vivitrol shot. The Salem News is not using her name because she is a victim of a sexual assault.
She had been referred to Levitsky and his practice, North Shore Neurological Associates, by the staff at Lahey Health Behavioral Services in Danvers, which is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, the suit says.
Besides Levitsky and his practice, the lawsuit names Beth Israel Lahey Health as defendants, accusing the hospital chain of negligence for failing to inform her of his history of prior misconduct with patients and suspensions and restrictions of his medical license — facts that Lahey "knew or should have known."
Levitsky, 87, is serving nine months of a 2 1/2 year jail term imposed in December, after a Peabody District Court jury found him guilty of indecent assault and battery.
It was not the first time Levitsky had faced criminal charges related to conduct with a patient. In 1990 he pleaded guilty under the terms of a plea agreement that saw charges of indecent assault and battery reduced to simple assault and battery. At that time, six women had filed complaints alleging inappropriate conduct and touching.
Documents obtained last year by The Salem News from the Board of Registration in Medicine reveal a history of complaints of inappropriate behavior with patients dating back to the late 1970s.
None of that was known to the woman, who is in her 40s and works as a paralegal, while Levitsky was treating her.
The suit, filed by attorney David Angueira, says the woman began treatment with Levitsky in December 2015.
On the morning of March 1, 2017, Levitsky told the woman that he was going to check her body mass index and told her to pull up her top.
"Believing Dr. Levitsky was engaging in appropriate medical practice the plaintiff complied," the suit says. "Dr. Levitsky then made inappropriate sexual comments about the plaintiff's body and improperly and illegally touched and groped her breasts while he was alone with her in his office."
Angueira was not available for comment on Thursday.
Levitsky was charged by Peabody police, and he resigned from practicing, surrendering his medical license.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of Levitsky and his practice, negligent infliction of emotional distress by both Levitsky and his practice and Beth Israel Lahey, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery by Levitsky.
The woman says she's incurred ongoing costs as a result of her emotional distress. She is seeking compensation for that care as well as lost wages and additional damages to be determined by a jury.
The suit was filed just days before the three-year statute of limitations would have expired for a civil complaint to be filed. During Levitsky's criminal trial, his attorney asked the woman whether she planned a civil suit, but she said she hadn't reached any decision at that point.
Dan Marra, a spokesman for Beth Israel Lahey, declined comment, citing the company's policy not to comment on pending lawsuits.
Levitsky's attorney, Joseph Mulhall, did not return a call for comment. It was not known whether Mulhall is representing Levitsky on the civil matter.
