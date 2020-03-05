Video cam brings in package thief

SALEM — The video camera footage couldn’t have been any clearer.
Sometime during the day Wednesday, an older model silver Jeep Liberty pulls up in front of a Cabot Street home.
The front passenger door opens slightly. After a 5-to-10 second delay, it opens fully and a slim white male, dressed all in black with a knit cap pulled snugly around his face and a pair of bright red sneakers, steps out of the car and saunters casually up to the front door.
For a second you can see his face as he bends down to pick up what looks like a padded white shipping envelope. Then he turns, envelope in hand, and saunters back to the car.
That was the video clip Salem police posted on their Facebook page Thursday, along with the explanation that there had been several reports of package thefts Tuesday in different areas of Salem.
The police post said they believe the thefts to have all been pulled off by the same suspects in different areas of town — On Cypress and Cabot streets Wednesday and on Memorial Drive Thursday.
Apparently it didn’t take long for the Facebook posting to make its rounds, according to Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan.
Ryan said the suspect turned himself in Thursday afternoon at the Police Station. He said the young man remarked that a lot of people had seen the posting and more than a few of them recognized him.
Ryan said police were not yet identifying the suspect — other than that he is a Salem resident — as the investigation was still incomplete, and he had not yet been arrested. Also he, said, another party was believed to be involved.
