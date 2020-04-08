If you hear sirens on your street, see flashing blue lights, or hear a fire truck rumble by, it may not mean an emergency during these pandemic times. It may actually be a rolling rally for a neighbor.
That's what Danvers resident Richard "Dick" Moody found out on Saturday. The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and co-founder of Operation Troop Support with his wife, Christine, had to cancel a large party for their 50th wedding anniversary. At one point, their daughter, Amy Lynn Knapp of Danvers, asked him to come out to the driveway to enjoy the sun.
In the distance, Moody said he could see flashing lights.
"I said, 'Aw, geez, what the heck happened?'" Moody said.
As it turned out, the procession was in honor of Dick and Christine Moody's 50th wedding anniversary. Moody said his daughter got the idea from a friend of his wife's.
There were about 25 cars full of friends holding signs or coming up out of the sunroof, Dick Moody said. And while they could not celebrate with a big party with friends as they had planned, or take a European vacation, Moody said it was a nice way to celebrate.
Danvers resident Carla King said she got a message about forming a procession from Knapp and put it out over her Facebook page, which has a large following. The parade got people out of the house and made them feel good about taking part, she said.
"There's bright spots in these awful times," King said.
Also last week, State Rep. Ted Speliotis shared a photo of a procession of sorts marking the retirement of fire Chief Robert Pyburn on Friday after 33 years working for the town.
Town Manager Steve Bartha said it's normally the tradition on the fire chief's last day to have the entire department line up outside the station so that the retiring chief can shake the hand of everyone in the department. Instead, Danvers firefighters, police and members of the Public Works department lined High Street in vehicles which Pyburn drove by.
In Marblehead, Katie Benoit's son Reid's birthday celebration included a line of seven police cruisers passing by his home on Tuesday. A video posted to Facebook shows the family standing by their front gate, balloons tied to the gate flapping in the breeze, as seven police cars slowly pass by, sirens blaring and lights flashing, with the family waving.
"The best surprise ever. It made his birthday," she said in a message.
The Marblehead police department posted that they were contacted by a mom who was trying to plan a birthday party for a 5-year-old. She asked if they could send a patrol car to join in a small procession of family and friends who were going to drive past the house.
"Unbeknownst to the family, we brought reinforcements!" the post stated, adding "It as a pleasure to be part of something fun and lighthearted if only for a few minutes."
Swampscott is offering to send its distinctive Big Blue fire truck, police cruisers, a DPW truck or other vehicles to help celebrate stay-at-home order birthdays over the next month. The town's blue fire truck has a banner attached to the side that states: "Happy Birthday! From the town of Swampscott!" Residents can contact Fire Chief Graham Archer at garcher@swampscottma.gov to help celebrate a birthday.
