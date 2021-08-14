BOSTON — A virtual job fair is being held next week as federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits are about to run out.
The virtual job fair runs from Aug. 16 to 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
The five-day, free event is part of an increased effort to connect jobseekers to employers and more than 200,000 available jobs, and features general industry days, plus focused days in high-need areas like hospitality, healthcare/human services, technology, and education, according to a statement from state officials.
Learn how to register, see a list of participating employers — 855 and counting — and view job fair partners at mass.gov/jobfair.
“The end of federal enhanced unemployment benefits on September 4 means that for 300,000 people across the Commonwealth, payments will stop,” said Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta, in a statement.
“We have amped up our services to help people find jobs and these efforts include the virtual job fair," she said.
Federal unemployment insurance benefits that stop the week ending Sept. 4, 2021. include FPUC, PUA, PEUC, and MEUC. No weeks after that will be paid even if claimants show a balance or remaining weeks, Acosta said.
“For those affected, it is critical that you begin looking for work now, and our Re-Employment Center and MassHire Career Centers are here to help,” said Secretary Acosta. “We invite the unemployed and underemployed to start with the virtual job fair, which is the state’s largest job fair to date.”
