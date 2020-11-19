'Virtual minister' preaches from afar

BEVERLY - The First Baptist Church in Beverly has hired a new minister from California. And it won't have to pay her moving costs.
The Rev. Jaimie Crumley has been hired as a "virtual minister." Since coming on board, she's been preaching at online Sunday services and meeting with church members via Zoom without leaving her home in Inglewood, California.
"It is definitely unusual, especially living all the way across the country," Crumley said. "It's not like I run into people in the grocery store."
Like many churches, the First Baptist Church has been holding services on-line during the pandemic. The Rev. Julie Flowers, one of the First Baptist's two senior ministers, said virtual ministry is likely to continue in some form or another even after it is safe to resume in-person services. So when it came time to hire an associate minister, they decided to make it a full-time virtual position.
"It opened up possibilities that in-person ministry doesn't," Flowers said. "We posted it saying this candidate could live anywhere as long as they could work on the Eastern time zone. We got candidates from all over the country."
Flowers said Crumley, 30, was a great candidate because of her "dexterity in the virtual space," including experience with podcasting.
"Jaimie has grown up with comfort in the virtual space just by her generation," Flowers said.
Crumley grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, and is now working on her PhD in the department of gender studies at UCLA. She's a graduate of Wellesley College and Yale Divinity School, where she was awarded the Mersick Prize for effective public address.
Crumley said she is trying to create as many "touchstones" as possible to get to know First Baptist Church members. She has chatted with people on Zoom coffee hours after Sunday services and hosted a virtual blessing of the animal services. She's planning to do a weekly podcast based on the church's theme for the year, "The Journey is Our Home."
Crumley said she has been heartened to see the excitement of some of the older church members who finally figured out how to navigate Zoom. Going virtual is also a way to attract younger people and to reconnect with former church members who have moved away, she said. One woman who now lives in North Carolina attends the First Baptist's online fellowship while her two sons plug into Sunday School classes.
"I think it's beautiful to be able to expand beyond our four walls," Crumley said.
On-line services are also helpful to people who are confined to their homes or can't travel during bad weather, she said.
"We never have to do these shutdowns or exclude people from worship because they just can't make it," Crumley said.
Flowers said Crumley's primary responsibility is to "bring a level of excellence" to the church's virtual ministry.
"Churches are learning that virtual ministry isn't sort of a cheap, secondary, not-quite-as-good version of in-person," Flowers said. "How do we help build community and connection that's deep and meaningful and real in the virtual space?"
As an example, Flowers said it can be more difficult to talk about serious matters in an on-line setting, which lacks the intimacy of face-to-face meetings.
"It takes courage to have those real conversations in the virtual space," she said.
"One of the things that makes Jaimie so successful in closing that gap is she is just a really excellent and kind people person," Flowers said. "Her presence when she's on the screen and her way of listening and responding to people comes through. She has a particularly strong pastoral gift in building connection. I think that's helping people to feel like that 3,000-mile distance is bridged."
Crumley lives in Inglewood with her husband (they were married in September) and their two cats and newly adopted pup. She is planning to visit Beverly someday, but for now will connect with her new church from the warm climes of Southern California.
For all of the terrible toll that the pandemic has created, Crumley said her new job as a virtual minister has been a "silver lining."
"It's allowed me to expand in new ways and think about what it means to be a church," she said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||