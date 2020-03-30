SALEM — A public hearing held in homes across the city Monday night went off largely without a hitch as city leaders launched what could become a lengthy, COVID-impacted debate on new zoning policy.
The City Council and Planning Board began a public hearing process on two zoning polices Monday night. One would update the city's rules on in-law apartments to increase their use across the city, while the other would add a requirement on new housing projects with six or more units to include affordable units.
The meeting was held through Zoom, a video-conferencing and webinar tool that has been getting unprecedented public use due to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The tool has seen some wins and losses in the initial weeks of the crisis, including an issue with Salem's City Council last week where a few people started spamming racist and hateful messages for all attendees — and those viewing at home on Salem Access Television — to see.
Monday night's meeting was different however. In this case, it was a public hearing — typically a format centering on the premise of the public being allowed to comment. Public hearings for the in-law apartment issue held in 2019, for example, packed the City Council chambers at the hearing and led to heavy public comment for weeks thereafter.
In Monday's meeting, however, there was no Council chambers to speak in. And that, it turns out, was an issue for some.
The meeting opened with heated discussion over whether to even hold the meeting. Led by Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble, the argument for postponing the hearing came up as a question over how the public might have been prevented from commenting.
"This is the wrong time to hold this meeting," Dibble said. "We're at the beginning of an emergency. Zoning is permanent."
That perspective was echoed by at-large Councilor Domingo Dominguez, who said holding the meeting is "sending the wrong message to the whole world. We're in a crisis right now where we're losing a lot of people, a lot of life. ... My mind isn't to making any decision one way or another."
Others, meanwhile, pushed for the meeting to be held. Some argued that the setup — with 94, public officials included, connected to the meeting as it began — merited keeping it going.
"The fact that we have 94 people watching online says a lot about whether people are listening," said Ward 2 City Councilor Christine Madore. "We can't just say, 'we're here. We want to continue (to a later date),' and let this opportunity slip away."
The City Council ultimately voted 7 to 4 against a motion from Dibble to postpone the meeting until mid-May.
Public comment was handled in two ways, with everyone connected being muted automatically: by allowing those connected to speak by unmuting them one by one and asking if they wanted to comment, and then by going to those connected by telephone and asking each individual person if they wanted to speak. Many chose not to when getting their chance to speak.
For that, Salem Access Television's feed of the meeting was said to include a scrolling telephone number to call, but it was noted a couple times that the number was failing to appear on SATV. That prompted further calls to not close the meeting at the end and continue it to another date when others could speak.
Feedback from those who did comment hit on both sides of the in-law apartment issue.
"The addition of (accessory dwelling units) has benefits of not only creating naturally affordable living spaces being smaller in size but also will help struggling homeowners be able to stay in their homes," said Federal Street resident Alice Merkl.
John Cassella, of Beckford Street, raised concerns about increasing density in Salem as a pandemic thrives on density: "I'm just concerned we're considering a proposal that's going to increase density of residences and create future problems, and I'm not even addressing the strain on infrastructure. ... Our infrastructure is strained. Traffic, the facilities."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.