Virus concerns reach Salem

SALEM – Two parents of students attending the Carlton and Bates schools “have self-identified as having possible contact with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the illness associated with the novel coronavirus,” Salem Public Schools announced Wednesday night.
“As of today, both parents are isolating at home and monitoring symptoms in conjunction with the board of health. In these cases, healthy children are safe to attend school,” said the statement posted on Facebook in both English and Spanish, and on the school department’s website.
The statement said the schools were sharing the information to be transparent, and that the Salem Health Department has advised schools that the “risk remains extremely low to our school community.”
All the schools are being cleaned and disinfected daily on all surfaces, the statement said, and on Wednesday evening, there would be special attention paid to the Carlton and Bates schools.
The statement added “our schools remain a safe place for our children to learn and for our staff to work. We ask that you continue to partner with us as we work diligently to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the Salem Public Schools.”
The statement referred parents to the district’s website, www.salemk12.org, where information regarding COVID-19 was posted and is updated regularly.
“As with any medical information, confidentiality about our staff, students, and families must be maintained at all times,” the statement said.
Liz Polay-Wettengel, the schools chief of public relations, said a Committee of the Whole meeting of the School Committee will take place on Thursday, 7 p.m., to give an update on matters related to COVID-19. The meeting will take place in the School Committee Chambers of the Collins Middle School.
Mayor Kim Driscoll, the chair of the School Committee, said the schools were coordinating with public health officials, and she did not have any more information on the school’s statement as of Wednesday night.
“Everyone is working with the best information we have,” said Driscoll. “We are confident public health officials are on top of it.”
Meanwhile, after several days of rapid growth, the total number of identified coronavirus cases in Massachusetts increased from 92 to 95 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the latest numbers released by the state.
Six cases have now been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, and 89 cases are being called “presumptive positive” after testing done by the state Department of Public Health. On Tuesday, there was only one confirmed case that dates back to early February - a UMass Boston student said by health officials to be recovering. Wednesday’s report showed a decrease of one case in Suffolk County to 19, but it was unclear if the state’s original positive case - the UMass student - had been removed from the list.
The vast majority of the cases — 77 of 95 — involve Biogen employees or their contacts following a late February executive meeting in Boston where the virus appears to have spread. Four cases are travel-related, and the remaining 14 are still under investigation as to a possible source. The number of cases linked to Biogen climbed by seven on Wednesday.
Two more patients have been hospitalized bringing the total to eight, while three are under investigation and 84 were not hospitalized. Middlesex County saw its share of cases increase by three to 44, while Norfolk County had one additional case, bringing its total to 23. The number of cases in Berkshire County, where health officials had identified “community spread,” stayed stable at seven.
The state’s biggest university announced it is taking its students and courses online for remote learning, the state health commissioner was granted new authority to order people to be quarantined, and state officials surfaced the challenge of achieving a complete 2020 Census count during a virus epidemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday.
State House News Service contributed to this story.
