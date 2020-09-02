SALEM — Nohara Lopez-Okoli stood outside of Saltonstall School Tuesday afternoon, fresh off of casting her ballot in the state primary election.
“I personally came out because I want to show my children that if you take precautions, you can still go out and do this,” Lopez-Okoli said. “We also don’t have the problems other states might have. I find we’re very fortunate.”
Election officials seemed surprised by in-person turnout on Tuesday. For several North Shore communities, it was their first election since the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were running around bringing extra supplies all day,” said Peabody City Clerk Allyson Danforth. “We had more people than we had anticipated coming, because we had good turnout in mail-in.”
State primaries typically have a low turnout. But due to COVID-19, many states have provided more options for voters to cast their ballots while avoiding crowds, including through early and mail-in voting.
Danforth said voters seem to be “engaged because of everything that’s going on in the world.”
Some who voted in person on Tuesday said they did so because they ran out of time to vote early or by mail. Others said they don’t trust the new voting systems because of the national debate around them, including concern over the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to handle the influx of mail-in ballots.
“I’m sure my vote is counted,” said Tyron Lynch, a Salem resident who voted in person. “I’m not certain on mail-in because of the backup.”
Shannon Keelan, who also spoke outside of Saltonstall, agreed.
“I was just a little bit nervous,” she said, “so I just decided to come out to make sure my vote got in.”
Keelan said she was happy with the COVID-19 safety measures she saw inside the school.
“I was expecting it to be a lot worse, but it was OK,” Keelan said. “I felt safe. There was enough sanitizer and everyone was wearing masks.”
Brittany Dolan, another Salem resident, echoed Keelan’s sentiments.
“It was still safe, despite everything,” she said. “There’s hand sanitizer everywhere. Everyone had masks on and everything, social distancing.”
In Beverly, City Clerk Lisa Kent said some polling places had people lined up before the doors opened in the morning. And every time officials checked the mail-in ballot drop box, it was full.
“It’s crazy. Everybody is very into it and got their ballots back,” Kent said. “Every hour or two, we’d empty our ballot box... and it’s full.”
Kent said she was thrilled to see so many ballots returned at the last minute.
“People are coming for a walk and dropping their ballots off,” she said. “I love to see them (the ballots) come back, because it takes so much work to get them out.”
