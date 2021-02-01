BOSTON — Mail-in voting allowed millions of Massachusetts residents to safely cast ballots last fall amid fears about COVID-19, and voting rights groups want to make the changes permanent.
A temporary state law that expanded voting access expired on Dec. 31, and lawmakers extended that until March 31 to cover this spring's municipal elections.
But lawmakers are expected to consider myriad proposals in the upcoming session to extend mail balloting long after the pandemic eventually subsides.
"We're expecting dozens of bills to come out," said Alex Psilakis, policy and communications manager for MassVOTE, a non-partisan group. "Voting by mail has been extremely successful, and the policy is so popular that we believe legislators will sponsor many bills seeking to extend it or make the changes permanent."
One proposal, filed this week by Rep. Rebecca Rauch, D-Needham, would allow voters to designate themselves as a "permanent mail voter" for local and state elections.
The proposal would also require state prisons to offer vote-by-mail options for inmates who are eligible to cast ballots.
"No incarcerated individual who is eligible to vote shall be deprived of a mail voting application, a vote by mail ballot, a writing implement sufficient to properly complete the vote by mail ballot, or the ability to return the ballot by mail," the proposal reads.
A bipartisan proposal, co-sponsored by House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, and Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, would extend early and mail voting until June 30 to cover municipal elections held in late spring.
Meanwhile, a Falmouth Democrat has filed a proposal aimed at boosting turnout that would "require" all of the state's nearly 5 million voters to cast a ballot in state elections.
Anyone who violates the rule would have a suggested $15 fee tacked onto their state tax bills.
Rep. Dylan Fernandes' proposal wouldn't require voters to actually pick a candidate. Under the proposal, they could turn in a blank ballot.
"Nothing shall impede a voter’s right to complete and return a ballot that does not include any actual votes for candidates," it states.
Lawmakers have until Feb. 19 to file bills for consideration in the upcoming two-year legislative session.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who oversees elections, supports expanded mail-in voting and is expected to submit his own proposal next legislative session.
Massachusetts was one of a number of states that temporarily changed its laws to increase mail-in voting options and avoid crowding at the polls this year. Cities and towns also provided 14 days of early voting, allowing people to cast ballots in person.
Until this year, Massachusetts only allowed mail-in voting for absentee ballots. Voters needed an excuse, such as a disability, not to cast ballots in person.
But the state's voters have enthusiastically embraced mail-in and early voting.
In the Sept. 1 state primary, about 814,000 ballots were cast by mail — more than 47% of all votes.
That number jumped to more than 2.3 million mail-in votes for the Nov. 3 election, eclipsing the number of people who actually showed up on Election Day.
Some cities and towns — including Newburyport, Andover, Ipswich, Rockport and Marblehead — broke records with between 40% and 50% of the ballots cast by mail.
Good government groups say early voting and mail balloting should become a permanent part of the state's electoral system.
"We're excited at the prospect of making these voting expansions permanent," said Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts. "Not only were they very safe, but they also increased voter turn out, and all of that makes democracy stronger."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
