SALEM — The Licensing Board will hold a special meeting Thursday night to discuss waiving liquor license renewal fees for Salem restaurants in 2021.
Mayor Kim Driscoll filed the proposal to help struggling businesses make ends meet in the new year, she said.
“By making a request to waive the annual liquor license renewal fees, we hope it’ll give a small amount of relief to restaurants that are struggling,” Driscoll said. “This has been part of our efforts to work with our small-business community here.”
The move comes as the city, like many others, is tight on cash after revenues tanked amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer shoppers and diners has meant less revenue from meals taxes, hotels and motels, and more.
The price tag on a liquor license renewal varies, but Driscoll said it averages about $2,000 a license. The city generally pulls in about $194,000 a year from the renewals, paying for just a fraction of the city’s $173 million budget.
“We know from the first quarter (of the fiscal year, starting in July) that meals tax revenues are down 35 percent in comparison to last year,” Driscoll said. “This is about shared sacrifices, so we’re going to do our best to manage the budget knowing we’re going to have less revenues.
“It’s also to work with small-business owners who are neighbors and friends,” Driscoll continued. “We want them to make it through the long haul, and if we can take small steps to help them do that, we’ll do so.”
Steve Feldmann, who owns Flying Saucer Pizza and Gulu-Gulu Cafe, learned of the proposal via an inquiry from The Salem News.
“I’m kind of in shock,” Feldmann said. “Between my two businesses, that’s well over $5,000 in savings, which is really, really helpful.”
It’s helpful at a time when so much is unpredictable, according to Feldmann.
“We have absolutely no idea what we can expect as far as whether or not there’s going to be another shutdown, how comfortable people are going to feel eating inside. Dining outside, at some point, is going to stop,” Feldmann said. “That extra money there, that could pay somebody’s salary for a little bit. It’s helpful.”
The Licensing Board meeting will be held remotely and begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. A link to join the session can be found on the meeting’s agenda at salem.com/calendar.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||