Walk to end homelessness returns

BEVERLY — Family Promise North Shore Boston will host its eighth annual Walk to End Homelessness on Sunday.
Walkers will follow a 3-mile route through downtown Beverly to raise funds and awareness about homelessness on the North Shore. Last year’s walk was virtual due to COVID-19, but the event is back in person this year.
Based in Beverly, Family Promise uses a volunteer network to provide temporary housing and meals to families in need of shelter. The nonprofit’s staff provides case management services for families.
The organization also supports dozens of others through its expanded Homelessness Prevention and Shelter Diversion initiatives.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to come together with the community in solidarity as we fight to end homelessness for families in Massachusetts,” Family Promise Executive Director Rachel Hand said in an announcement. “The pandemic has shed a blinding light on the issues of affordable housing in our area. Families who never thought they would be facing homelessness are now calling our office, at a loss for what to do. This event is critical to help us continue funding our programs and alerting the North Shore community to the increasing need.”
The walk begins and ends at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St., Beverly. Community leaders and Family Promise staff will welcome the crowd at 11:30 a.m. before the walk steps off at noon.
To register or donate, visit www.familypromisensb.org.