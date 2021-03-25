BEVERLY — A march to express solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community will be held on Saturday in Beverly, according to a statement released by the city on Wednesday.
The statement, called "A Unified Statement Denouncing Anti-Asian Racism," said the march was organized by Beverly resident Amber Jogie. It will be held Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. starting at Beverly Commons.
"Come walk in solidarity with our AAPI community as an outward display of our united voices against hatred and violence," the statement said.
The statement comes following the shootings in Georgia on March 16 that killed eight people, including six Asian women. The statement was signed by Mayor Mike Cahill; City Council President Paul Guanci; police Chief John LeLacheur; Abu Toppin, the city's director of diversity, equity and inclusion; and Caja Johnson, chair of the Beverly Human Rights Committee.
"We condemn the recent deadly attacks in Georgia and grieve with our Asian and Asian American family, friends, and neighbors," the statement said.
The AAPI Solidarity March will include speakers, a 2-mile walk, and "an affirmation of ways we can support our AAPI community," according to the statement.
The statement also encouraged people to attend an online Massachusetts Town Hall on Anti-Asian Racism on Thursday at 6 p.m. For more information on both events, go to www.beverlyma.gov.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||