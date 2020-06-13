Wallace drops bid for release

SALEM — An inmate awaiting trial in a pair of violent armed holdups on the North Shore and an alleged escape attempt that ended with him being shot dropped his bid to be released from a state prison hospital ward and agreed to having his original $1 million bail reinstated Friday.
Raymond Wallace has now tested negative for COVID-19, his attorney told a Suffolk Superior Court judge during a telephone hearing Friday morning.
Wallace, 42, was one of hundreds of prisoners to seek release from custody due to the pandemic, which had started to make its way into state prisons and county jails in March and April.
Wallace was awaiting trial in two elaborately planned armed and masked holdups, one at the former Borders Books and Music in Peabody in 2010 and the other at a Salem PetSmart in 2011, when he allegedly swallowed a handcuff key before being taken to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in 2013 for injuries he'd received in a jail fight.
Wallace allegedly got himself out of his cuffs and tried to gain control of a deputy sheriff's sidearm, leading to both the officer and Wallace being shot.
At the time, he was on probation for a violent armed burglary and struggle with police in Waltham in 2001 that also ended with him being shot.
Wallace suffered serious injuries from the 2013 shooting, and has been held at the state-run Lemuel Shattuck Hospital since. His lawyers have argued, and one judge has found, he's not medically capable of standing trial due to his condition.
Shortly after filing the motion asking to be released to a rehabilitation hospital, Wallace tested positive for the virus, his attorneys said.
At a hearing on April 14, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone granted a request to reduce his bail from $1 million to personal recognizance in the escape case, which would have paved the way for him to be moved to a private rehab facility.
The ruling drew strong criticism from public officials, including Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian (whose deputy was allegedly shot by Wallace) and prosecutors in both Essex and Suffolk counties.
When Wallace appeared with a similar request for release in Salem Superior Court at the end of April, Judge Thomas Drechsler called it an attempt to avoid ever standing trial in the 2010 and 2011 cases.
Drechsler also said he believes Wallace — whose release plan involved him eventually moving to a community-based group home — still poses a danger to the public. The judge denied the request for release.
David Grimaldi, a lawyer representing Wallace in the Suffolk County escape case, told Judge Robert Tochka on Friday that his client had tested positive for the virus for five weeks, "an unusually long time," before recently testing negative.
Grimaldi and Suffolk County assistant district attorney Lynn Feigenbaum reached an agreement to ask that Wallace's $1 million cash bail be reinstated, a move that will allow him to receive credit toward any future potential prison term he might receive.
Grimaldi acknowledged that the pending appeal before a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, was now for all intents and purposes, moot.
And with Wallace now cured of COVID-19, the basis for his request is also moot. "The only reason I did it was to get him better medical attention," Grimaldi told Tochka during the hearing.
Tochka re-established bail at $1 million cash or $10 million surety.
A status hearing in the Suffolk County case is scheduled for next Friday. Feigenbaum asked the court to make arrangements to have Wallace, who did not take part in the brief bail hearing, appear by video next week.
