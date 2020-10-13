SALEM — Downtown businesses are launching number- or appointment-based reservation systems to gain control of the city's chaotic tourism draw during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early indications suggest this past Columbus Day weekend was as busy as the same weekend last year.
That means the season has far exceeded officials' earlier guesses on visitor turnout, which hasn't slowed despite still-raging COVID-19 crisis. It's also sparked other fears, including what appears to be large gatherings of people waiting in lines outside businesses on the pedestrian mall.
"There isn't a whole lot to do in Salem, so unless (visitors) already have tickets and reservations for something, it looked like people were just lining up for something to do," said Denise Kent, owner of Wicked Good Books downtown. "By taking reservations, it allows us to ask about their COVID status. It allows us to get their phone numbers (for contact tracing). It allows us to set expectations before they ever get to the door, that they need to wear a surgical mask that we'll provide."
That's proving to be an invaluable tool this year, as the visitors, especially ones from out-of-state, keep coming.
"Last year was a banner year," said Sandra Mariah Wright, general manager of downtown destinations Hex and Omen. "Last year was our best for that weekend, and we're right up there this year. It's kind of crazy, because you're thinking, yes, it's a pandemic."
But those leaving their homes are finding fewer things to do throughout the region. The cancellation of major regional events like Topsfield Fair, Wright said, is bringing more people to the Witch City.
"All of it has been shut down," Wright said, "but you can't shut down Salem."
That said, Hex and Omen made a splash in the city recently by launching a wireless ticketing system. The businesses did so after a conversation between Wright and Christian Day, who co-owns the businesses with Brian Cain. An apparent misunderstanding over how neighboring business Vampfangs was taking reservations, Day suggested the businesses shop for deli ticket systems.
"Hex and Omen are doing deli ticket numbers, which is amazing to see a deli number spool outside Omen and Hex with a digital display," said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, last week. "'Now serving 85' — there are ways for businesses to work within the parameters of the reopening guidelines."
Soon after, city leaders began urging businesses to launch number ticket systems. One "bulletin" included an Amazon preview of the exact system Hex and Omen were using, according to Wright. Before this past weekend, another letter from the city's legal department highlighted how some businesses have already started addressing long lines "by implementing 'deli counter' style numbering systems, assigning staff outside to manage the line, or using a reservation system."
"Out of this accident came what the city deemed was the best solution to the line problem," Wright said. "Now it has been great, because people can't mill around. They don't queue up in the line, and they stay in their little pockets of quarantines."
At the same time, reservation systems give employees peace of mind, according to Kent.
"This is a good way for our employees to feel like they have better control of who's coming in the door," she said. "For every person who has given staff a hard time, we've probably had someone say how appreciative they are, that they feel safe in the store and appreciate the precautions we were taking."
Oak + Moss, and Roost — two popular downtown shops owned by husband-and-wife duo Jamie Metsch and Kate Leavy — didn't have to add digital counters throughout the weekend, but they still had staff handling crowd control at the door.
"There were moments where we'd have to ask people to maybe come back in 20 minutes, or if they wanted to hang out in a public space," Metsch said. "People are really good about it. They're very good about following any policies we had — staying six feet apart, hugging up to the building so they can allow people to pass on the sidewalk."
Under a pandemic, that extra bit of crowd management is providing comfort for those on tourism's front line.
"The vast majority of them (customers) are polite and socialized with the moment," Metsch said. "In terms of feeling like we can manage our space and our area, and kind of having a little risk management, we felt pretty confident."
