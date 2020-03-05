HAVERHILL — A Revolutionary War re-enactor, who was arrested for operating under the influence this week after he arrived for a presentation at a Boxford elementary school, failed his first court-ordered alcohol screening just hours after a judge released him from custody.
Denis Cormier, 60, of Dracut, appeared in Haverhill District Court on Wednesday in plain clothes after registering .1% on his court-ordered alcohol test. The legal limit is .08%.
Judge Allen Swan ordered Cormier to submit to daily screenings after he was arrested just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Spofford Elementary School in Boxford.
After failing Wednesday's alcohol test, Cormier again appeared before Swan, and was taken into custody and sent to a court-ordered 28-day detox program at the request of Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo.
Cormier took an Uber to Haverhill District Court for his screening, which was conducted midday on Wednesday.
According to a Boxford police report by Detective Brian Neeley, Cormier showed up 30 minutes late for his presentation on war history for sixth-graders and was asked to leave by the school Principal Kathryn Castonguay
Neeley and police Chief James Riter responded to the school and interviewed Cormier, who said he only had coffee to drink, according to the report.
Cormier consented to a breathalyzer test and blew .205%, police said.
Riter said that because Cormier told school faculty members he was “stuck in traffic” and that others saw him driving, police had probable cause to make an arrest and charge him with operating under the influence of alcohol.
Cormier was arraigned in Haverhill District Court later Tuesday afternoon, still wearing the majority of his re-enactment costume. He was ordered to wear a SCRAM monitoring device as a condition of his release, and, until one was available, Swan ordered him to submit to daily testing.
His next court date is in early April.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.
