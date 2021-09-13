Staff Writer
SALEM — Ward 4 is one of several places guaranteed to have new representation in January — with incumbent Tim Flynn not running — and it’s guaranteed to be a person of color.
Salem’s southwestern ward will choose two of three candidates in Sept. 14’s preliminary election to advance to the general election on Nov. 2. The candidates are: Leveille “Lev” McClain, 38; Graysen Martinez Ocasio, 55; and Stephanie Rodriguez, 29.
The race comes as Flynn, a Salem fire Lieutenant and two-term city councilor for the ward, didn’t pull papers to run for a third term.
For McClain, the decision to run boils down to his roots — namely, allowing them to grow where he has planted them, he explained.
“I’ve been here for 16 years. I didn’t arrive as a college graduate. I didn’t arrive with any particular direction,” McClain said. “I was able to get an education here at SSU, was able to make a career at the (Peabody Essex) Museum. It just felt like I really grew and put my roots here.”
But the tone of the City Council also motivated McClain’s run, he said: “It feels a lot to me like we often have councilors who aren’t doing a great job identifying compromise and finding common ground. It feels like people have divided themselves into teams, or cliques and interest in being the most righteous person, or the right person.”
Ocasio said his decision was rooted in advice from his parents to actually not get involved.
“My parents think I’m too honest and shouldn’t have run,” Ocasio said. “My wife told me... ‘Oh, on the contrary, we need more honest people.’ So I opted to give more to this ward and the city.”
It was also aided, like McClain, by tone: “Truly, this really comes from me trying to get a hold of at-large city councilors and not getting a lot of responses. I also wanted to make sure that all votes of all the prospective constituents matter.”
Rodriguez, meanwhile, said she greatly benefitted from the Salem community as a young mom 13 years ago. Now, 29, with a 13-year-old daughter beside her, Rodriguez said it’s time to pay the city back.
“I’d always tell myself that if I ever get to a place where I can give back to my community, I’m definitely going to,” Rodriguez said. “There’s also the element of the fact that young voters have the lowest voter turnout. In Salem, we need to be encouraging millennials.”
She said she seeks to represent those in her generation — a perhaps unlikely homeowner demographic in the single-family neighborhoods of Witchcraft Heights.
“We need to be encouraging more young voters to get involved in their community,” she said, “and also be able to have an opportunity to have a seat at that table, to be able to speak on their behalf.”
But Ward 4 is a place of competing projects. Two parks have areas shut down due to contamination. Housing development is surging around the borders of the ward. The two corridors that establish Ward 4’s boundaries — Boston Street and Highland Avenue — are both undergoing exhaustive redesigns.
The parks are where two of the candidates’ hearts are, however.
“We need a place for a community to be able to come together, and at least have a park where the children — especially in our community — have a place to go as well,” Rodriguez said. “It’s an all-ages kind of thing, and it’s a park — a place for us to come together. We don’t have that.”
Said Ocasio, “The park situation is extremely dire, and so many residents I’ve visited have talked about it with me. ... To me, the most present need is to start a park and finish it.”
McClain, for his part, said the ward’s biggest priority is housing projects in Blubber Hollow. A handful have started, several have finished, and more — including the Gateway Center at the corner of Boston and Bridge streets — have yet to begin but promise to eventually.
“Right across the board, people have a level of discomfort with the nature of some of the residential development,” McClain said. “Some of it is about affordability. Some of it is about traffic and parking of course, and some of it is the use of city services.”
