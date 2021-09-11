BEVERLY — Ward 4 School Committee member John Mullady has announced he is no longer seeking reelection, while former candidate Jeffrey Silva has announced that he will run a sticker campaign for the seat.
Mullady, who has been on the School Committee since 2015, posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday saying he decided to drop out of the race.
"The community deserves a candidate and representative who can devote all the time and energy needed to do this properly," he wrote. "At this point, that person is not me. It is time to focus more on my family and be the father and husband that they deserve."
Mullady failed to return his nomination papers on time last month to get his name on the ballot but said at the time that he would run as a write-in candidate.
Silva said he decided to run after hearing that Mullady had not returned his nomination papers and seeing that all of the other School Committee members were running unopposed. Silva said Friday he did not know that Mullady had dropped out of the race. Silva ran unsuccessfully against Mullady two years ago.
"It's nice to be able to see other people challenging for these public positions," Silva said. "It brings in a whole new perspective. I don't like seeing political positions being held for long periods of time."
There will be no names on the ballot for Ward 4 School Committee because nobody gathered the required number of signatures and submitted nomination papers to the city clerk's office by last month's deadline. People can still run as a write-in or sticker candidate. Silva said he will run a sticker campaign, which means he will hand out stickers that voters can place on the ballot.
Mullady said in his Facebook post that it had become more difficult to balance his professional and personal lives. Mullady is a social studies teacher at Manchester Essex Regional High School and is married with three children.
"I have missed more bedtimes, dinners, and opportunities to help out around the house than I should," he wrote. "I have gone to meetings with my clothes still wet from giving a child a bath and sometimes straight from Little League practice. When something you enjoy starts to have a negative toll on your family, you need to pause and start to reconsider what your priorities are."
Mullady said he ran for a third term two years ago, hoping to eliminate the city's full-time kindergarten fee and negotiate a fair contract with teachers and staff. "We did that," he wrote. "To go out and seek a fourth term at this point would only be self-serving."
The preliminary election in Beverly is Sept. 21. Only two races, for mayor and Ward 3 city councilor, will be on the ballot. The top two finishers in each will advance to the Nov. 2 election.
