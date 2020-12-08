BEVERLY — Anyone who wants to serve on the City Council has to make their pitch to the voters. In the case of the next Ward 6 city councilor, the only voters who count are the city councilors themselves.
Nine candidates went before the City Council Monday night, via Zoom, to explain why they should be the next Ward 6 city councilor. The candidates are vying for the position that will be vacated mid-term by John Frates, who has to step down because he is moving to another ward.
The city charter calls for the City Council to pick a successor in such situations. On Monday night the council listened to presentations by each candidate. The council will vote on Dec. 21, and the new councilor will be sworn in in January and finish out the term until the end of 2021.
Here's a brief look at each of the candidates:
Derek Beckwith is a member of the Beverly Planning Board and Community Preservation Committee. He has served as a district court administrator under former Essex County District Attorney Kevin Burke, legislative liaison for former Lt. Gov. Evelyn Murphy, and assistant to the secretary of economic affairs in the Dukakis administration. He is the owner of the Beckwith Public Relations Group.
"I believe in local government," Beckwith told the City Council. "It's the most important touchpoint that all our citizens have. This is where they come for all of their services."
James Carnazza is a vocational rehabilitation counselor for the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission and a member of the State Rehabilitation Council. He has served on the Beverly Solid Waste Management Committee and performed public outreach at the Beverly Farmers Market relating to organic land care and composting methods.
Carnazza told councilors he worked two full-time jobs and a part-time job to help his young family and earned a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling. "I'm so grateful and thankful for being able to call Beverly home," he said.
Ralph Coluntino is a student in his last year of law and business school at Boston University. He has worked in the office of Gov. Charlie Baker and has worked for Congressman Seth Moulton and former Gov. Mike Dukakis on projects like the North South Rail Link.
"I believe it's time for my generation to begin shouldering the burden of public service," he said.
Dominic Copeland is a member of the Massachusetts STEM Network in Boston and a member of the North Regional Employment Board. He has worked in international sales and business development.
"This is new territory for everyone and the city will need diverse, innovative voices to help us through these tough, unprecedented times," he said.
Paul Lanzikos is the former executive director of North Shore Elder Services. He is a member of the Beverly Human Rights Committee and former member of the Massachusetts Public Health Council. He was also a senior manager at Beverly Hospital and a cabinet secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs under Gov. Mike Dukakis.
"I think most of you know me well," Lanzikos told councilors. "I know my way around local and state government."
Medley Long III is president of Beverly Homecoming, vice president of the Farms-Pride Fourth of July, secretary of the Beverly Farms Consortium, and member of the City of Beverly COVID-19 Emergency Business Support Task Force. He is the owner of Medley Sites, a digital marketing and design firm.
"I think I've shown a dedication to the city," Long said.
Dane Poeske is a senior executive with experience in sales, marketing, technology and supply chain. He told councilors that he has traveled the globe and worked in just about every part of the world.
"COVID is the 9/11 of the next generation," Poeske said. "We have some big choices to make, not only in Ward 6 but as a town. We need to collaborate to make big decisions going forward."
Kent Sinclair is an attorney who operates Sinclair Law LLC in Beverly. In 2016 he was named the Victim Rights Law Center's pro bono attorney of the year for his work for rape victims. He has served as a voter protection poll monitor in national elections since 2010.
Sinclair told councilors he worked in Eastern Europe on its transition from communism to democracy. "Local government has the opportunity to model how government should work at any level," he said.
Matt St. Hilaire is a former two-term Beverly city councilor at-large. He is a former senior aide to Gov. Charlie Baker and also worked in the governor's office under former Gov. Paul Cellucci and former Acting Gov. Jane Swift.
"I've earned the trust and support of the residents of Ward 6," he said. "In these difficult times I believe I'm the most qualified to step in for councilor Frates and serves the residents of Beverly Farms, Prides Crossing and Centerville."
Another candidate, John Tamilio, told councilors he has withdrawn from consideration and wanted to speak in favor of one of the other candidates. But Council President Paul Guanci told him the meeting was only to let candidates speak.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||