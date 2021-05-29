BEVERLY — Waring School celebrated its 22 seniors Friday in an intimate graduation ceremony at the private school's sprawling Standley Street campus.
Each senior spoke during the ceremony, which included remarks from Head of School Timothy Bakland and Board of Trustees Chairman Yew Cheong Tham.
In his French address, Henry Younger explained how the daunting task of learning French — an integral part of Waring's curriculum — helped him not only test his resolve, but experience the power of learning with his classmates — "the other students were always there for me, encouraging me when I failed and celebrating my successes," he said.
He reminded his fellow graduates that there is nothing they cannot learn.
"If you allow your classmates to be your lighthouses, they will guide you wherever you want to go," he said.
WARING SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021
Caitlin Judith Bachner, Theodore Joon-Hyung Cabot, Arion Carraher-Kang, Clara Elizabeth Corcoran, Joey Giancarlo Coutu, Cole Steven Cunningham, Rebecca Anne Dinsmore, Noah Donegan, Jamie Edmund Sasson Gabbay, Elli Rose Gile, Arianne Katherine Horan, Lumiere Nyembua Kazadi, Mattie Grace Knowles, Jack Sheehan Martin, Thomas Sparhawk Mulder, Anabelle Rose Palumbo, Cole Ferguson Sauder, Jake Michael Rivera Ulwick, Kathryn Arianna Waxdal, Griffin Thomas Marano Wells, Henry Nicholas Younger, and Leyu Zou.
||||