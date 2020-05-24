BEVERLY — The Waring School celebrated the Class of 2020’s graduation on Friday with a parade. Following an online ceremony where tutors spoke about each senior, the Class of 2020 was escorted to campus by Beverly’s police and fire Departments where each student received their diploma and was surprised by Waring’s faculty and staff who cheered on the graduates.
Laura Bitler, the director of advancement at the school, said the graduates were greeted by bagpipers and faculty with noise makers and signs throughout the campus off Standley Street. Each senior exited his or her vehicle in cap and gown, waved from a distance to the head of school and associate head, and then had his or her name read over a loudspeaker. The students also were able to pick up bags with their names on them that contained their diplomas.