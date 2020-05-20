Watch live chat with new Salem superintendent Thursday 

SALEM — When the School Committee offered the job of superintendent to Holyoke superintendent and district receiver Stephen Zrike, COVID-19 was just a general anxiety about the future. A month later, the district shut down as the spread in the United States began.
Zrike is still due to take over the school district over the next couple months as part of a leadership transition from interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith, who has helped lead the district through the first two months of the COVID-19 crisis.
Join Zrike and Salem News reporter Dustin Luca for a live chat, where the two will go over the transition of the district in a time of regional crisis and what Zrike expects his introduction to Salem to look like.
The interview will be broadcast live over the Salem News Facebook page at 5:30 p.m.